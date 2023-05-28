검색어

Philips True Wireless Headphones TAA5508BK Detailed, natural sound Noise Canceling Pro Clearer calls on the go Reliable in-ear fit

TAA5508BK/00
  • -{discount-value}

    Philips True Wireless Headphones TAA5508BK Detailed, natural sound Noise Canceling Pro Clearer calls on the go Reliable in-ear fit

    TAA5508BK/00

    Philips True Wireless Headphones TAA5508BK Detailed, natural sound Noise Canceling Pro Clearer calls on the go Reliable in-ear fit

    Philips True Wireless Headphones TAA5508BK Detailed, natural sound Noise Canceling Pro Clearer calls on the go Reliable in-ear fit

    유사 제품

    모두 보기 진정한 무선 헤드폰

      이 제품에 대해 지원 받기

      FAQ, 문제 해결, 사용 설명서 및 팁을 찾아보십시오.

      추천 제품

        최근에 본 제품

          뉴스레터 구독

          * 이 입력란은 필수 항목입니다.

          목적: 필립스 제품, 서비스, 이벤트, 프로모션에 관한 정보제공

          항목: 이름, 이메일 주소

          보유기간: 철회요청 후 7일

          상기 개인정보는 마케팅 활용 목적을 수집하는 것으로 필수 동의 사항은 아니나, 동의 거부 시 위 서비스가 제공되지 않습니다.

          *

          * 필립스 제품, 서비스, 이벤트, 프로모션에 관한 선호도와 행동 양식을 기반으로 한 홍보성 연락을 수신하겠습니다. 언제든 쉽게 구독을 취소할 수 있습니다.

          *

          *

          MyPhilips에 가입하세요. 

          제품에 대한 보증과 지원 내용을 확인하실 수 있습니다

          지금 가입하세요
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. 판권 소유.

          당사 사이트는 최신 버전의 Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome 또는 Firefox에서 가장 잘 볼 수 있습니다.