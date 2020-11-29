홈페이지
RSNA banner woman looking at screens

Join Philips Live!
at RSNA 2020

November 29 – December 5, 2020

    Philips Live!

    From innovations in radiology workflow through advances in informatics and oncology, there has never been a more critical time to connect live with experts and industry thought leaders. 

     

    Join Philips Live! at RSNA. We are bringing you a robust program of education, information and interaction tailored specifically for you. Make the most of your RSNA experience this year in a virtual space that’s the next best thing to being there!

    Stay up-to-date

    Discover winning workflow
    The Radiology Escape Room

    More information. More education. More engagement.
    Winning workflow MR
    Breakfast symposium
    Winning Workflows: improving efficiency at every phase of the imaging enterprise

    Monday, November 30

    7am CT / 2pm CET /

    9pm China

    CCU Cardiac
    Breakfast symposium
    COVID-19: the vital role of innovation

    Tuesday, December 1

    7am CT / 2pm CET /

    9pm China

    ROCC Key
    Breakfast symposium
    Going remote: how collaborative and virtual capabilities are transforming radiology

    Wednesday, December 2

    7am CT / 2pm CET /

    9pm China

    AI Theater presentation
    AI Theater presentation
    Making Artificial Intelligence natural: the Philips approach

    From Sunday, November 29

    8am CT / 3pm CET /

    10pm China

    Lunch & learn
    Lunch & learn session
    Is patient-centered imaging better imaging?

    Sunday, November 29

    12:30pm CT / 7:30pm CET /

    2:30am China

    Advancing dev AI session
    Symposium
    Accelerating development, deployment and ongoing improvement of AI for diagnostic imaging

    Thursday, December 3

    7am CT / 2pm CET /

    9pm China

    Can’t wait for RSNA? Start engaging with us today!


    While waiting to join the exciting live program of education, information and interaction we are preparing for you, you can already get familiar with our dedicated solutions for radiology, oncology or diagnostic informatics. Take a tour of our virtual customer experience center or watch a demo of our latest innovations, then plan your agenda ahead of time and request a meeting.
    1. Take a tour

    Join one of our customized tours and discover content relevant to you.
    Take a tour
    2. Explore solution demos

    Learn about our current innovations through a series of demo videos.
    Watch a demo
    *Please note: not all products are available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative
    3. Connect with us

    Request a meeting for a personalized conversation centered around your needs.
    Request a meeting
    Enabling a pathway to precision diagnosis


    The COVID-19 crisis has become a catalyst for change – a defining moment for us to reimagine healthcare in the way it should be. Learn why our vision for the future pivots on a commitment to precision diagnosis.
    Read more
    Learn
    Share
    Connect
    Philips Live! events are immersive experiences to learn about innovations and trends, share insights with peers and colleagues, and connect with leaders in professional and personal health. 
    • Why AI and deep clinical knowledge need to go hand in hand in healthcare

      Why AI and deep clinical knowledge need to go hand in hand in healthcare

      Learn more
    • Four frontiers for precision diagnosis - and why they matter more than ever

      Four frontiers for precision diagnosis - and why they matter more than ever

      Learn more

    Twitter

    @PhilipsLiveFrom

    Go to Twitter and join the conversation
    Our PR Contacts

    Kathy O'Reilly

    Kathy O'Reilly
     Kathy.Oreilly@philips.com

    +1 (978) 221-8919

    Twitter: @kathyoreilly

    필립스코리아 대표이사 : 김동희 주소 : 서울시 중구 소월로2길 30(남대문로 5가) 사업자등록번호 : 106-81-02284

    통신판매업 신고 : 제 2016-서울중구-1138 [사업자정보확인] 의료기기판매업 신고 : 제 2998호

    필립스 고객센터 소비자 가전 : 080-600-6600 수면 및 의료기기 : 080-372-7777

