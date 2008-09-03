Boulder Employees To Be Recognized For Life-Saving Efforts



2008-09-28



US Fed News

3 September 2008



보울더(Boulder)시는지난 7월 스타지오 야구장에서 심장마비로 쓰러진 62세의 시민을 되살린 공로로 3명의 시 공무원을 표창하기로 했다. 소방관인 Brian Marron과 경찰관인 John Smith, 그리고 공원관리인 Jaymes Keaveny는 9월 5일 금요일 오후 2시, 공공안전국에서 열릴 기념식에서 그 공로를 인정받는다.



이 세 명은 7월 28일 월요일 보울더 야구장의 덕아웃에서 쓰러진 사람을 구하기 위해 달려왔다.



Marron과 Smith는 당시 비번이어서 소프트볼 경기를 위해 준비 운동 중이었다. 그들은 환자의 팀 동료들이 도움을 청하는 소리를 듣고 달려가 심폐소생술을 시행했다.



Keaveny는 하트스타트 AED를 가지러 달려갔는데, 이 AED는 불과 두 달 전에 시설에 설치되었다.



이들 덕분에 생명을 구한 환자는 그 뒤 필요한 치료를 위해 병원으로 옮겨졌고, 현재 회복 중이다.



BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 3 -- The city of Boulder issued the following news release:

The city of Boulder will honor and thank three city employees for their role in reviving a 62-year-old man after he had a heart attack at Stazio Ball Fields in July.



Firefighter Brian Marron, Police Officer John Smith and Parks and Recreation Field Supervisor Jaymes Keaveny will be recognized at a ceremony at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5, at the Public Safety Building, 1805 33rd St.



The trio came to the aid of the victim on Monday, July 28, after he collapsed in a dugout at the ball fields, 2445 Stazio Drive in Boulder.



Marron and Smith were both off-duty at the time, warming up for a softball game with a recreational team of fire and police personnel. They heard the man's teammates calling for help, rushed over and began administering CPR.



Keaveny ran to get the facility's HeartStart AED (automated external defibrillator), which had been placed at the fields just two months prior.



The employees were able to revive the man, who was taken to the hospital for treatment. He is recovering.



The media and members of the public are welcome to attend the recognition ceremony. Please RSVP to Sarah Huntley at 303-441-3370.