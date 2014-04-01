홈페이지
필립스 - 홈페이지로 이동하려면 여기를 클릭하세요
1

검색어

Magnetic Resonance

3.0T
MRI Ingenia Elition
High diagnostic quality and speed

필립스 Ingenia Elition은 첨단 MR 이미지 테크닉을 제공하며 Gradient와 RF design을 기반으로 한 3.0T 이미지 구현과 

임상 연구의 방향을 결정합니다. 

Ingenia Elition은 우수한 영상을 제공하며 MRI 검사를 

최대 50% 빠르게 수행합니다1. 다양한 해부학적 검사영역에서 2D 와 3D, 그리고 4D 검사기법에 Compressed SENSE를 사용하여 영상품질 저하 없이 빠른 검사 수행이 가능합니다. 또한 검사 준비시간을 감소시켜 환자에게 빠르고 편안한 MR검사환경을 제공 합니다.

1 Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
문의하기
*

요청 세부 정보

* 이 입력란은 필수 항목입니다.
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
귀하의 연락 사유를 명시함으로써보다 나은 서비스를 제공 할 수 있습니다.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

무슨 뜻이에요?
Final CEE consent

필립스 헬스케어

제품 및 서비스 문의하기
문의하기

초전도자석식 전신용 자기공명 전산화 단층촬영 장치
Ingenia Elition X & S

필립스 MRI Ingenia Elition 1
필립스 MRI Ingenia Elition 2
필립스 MRI Ingenia Elition 3
필립스 MRI Ingenia Elition 4
필립스 MRI Ingenia Elition 5
필립스 MRI Ingenia Elition 6

Ingenia Elition Clinical Case

Brain with glioblastoma

Brain with glioblastoma

자세히 보기(영문)
Hand/Wrist with tumor

Hand/Wrist with tumor

자세히 보기(영문)
Liver with ascites

Liver with ascites

자세히 보기(영문)
Pelvis with fistula

Pelvis with fistula

자세히 보기(영문)

Downloads

NetForum

ExamCards
자세히 보기(영문)

Ingenia Elition 3.0T X brochure

Elition CX brochure
브로슈어 다운(영문)

Ingenia Elition 3.0T S brochure

Elition CS brochure
브로슈어 다운(영문)

VitalScreen brochure

vitalscreen
브로슈어 다운(영문)

Compressed SENSE brochure

vitalscreen
브로슈어 다운(영문)

3D APT brochure

vitalscreen
브로슈어 다운(영문)

VitalScreen brochure

Guidance at your fingertips

vitalscreen
Download brochure

VitalEye brochure

vitalscreen
브로슈어 다운(영문)

Downloads

NetForum

ExamCards
자세히 보기(영문)

Ingenia Elition 3.0T X brochure

Elition CX brochure
브로슈어 다운(영문)

Ingenia Elition 3.0T S brochure

Elition CS brochure
브로슈어 다운(영문)

VitalScreen brochure

Elition CS brochure
브로슈어 다운(영문)

Compressed SENSE brochure

vitalscreen
브로슈어 다운(영문)

3D APT brochure

vitalscreen
브로슈어 다운(영문)

VitalEye brochure

vitalscreen
브로슈어 다운(영문)

Related products

Elition 3.0T X

Ingenia Elition X

Elition 3.0T S

Ingenia Elition S

Compressed sense

Compressed SENSE

자세히 보기(영문)
3D APT

3D APT

자세히 보기(영문)
Clinical Selector

Clinical Selector

자세히 보기(영문)
Coil selector

Coil Selector

자세히 보기(영문)

이 제품은 '의료기기'이며, '사용상의 주의사항'과 '사용방법'을 잘 읽고 사용하십시오.

광고심의필 : 심의번호 2019-I10-41-3295

필립스 헬스케어 메인페이지 이동
*

요청 세부 정보

* 이 입력란은 필수 항목입니다.
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
귀하의 연락 사유를 명시함으로써보다 나은 서비스를 제공 할 수 있습니다.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

무슨 뜻이에요?
Final CEE consent

1 Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.

2 For routine exams, based on in-house testing.

3 Based on in house testing, with brain, c-spine, l-spine, liver and knee exams, measuring exam times only.

4 SmartExam is not available to patients with MR Conditional Implants.

5 Compared to Ingenia 3.0T Omega HP R5.3..

6 Zhou et al., Nat Med 9, 1085-1090 (2003).​; Zhou et al., Magn Reson Med 50, 1120-1126 (2003)​; Jones et al., Magn Reson Med 56, 585-592 (2006).

7 Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary. 

8 Compared to scanning without ComforTone.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

필립스코리아 대표이사 : 김동희 주소 : 서울시 중구 소월로2길 30(남대문로 5가) 사업자등록번호 : 106-81-02284

통신판매업 신고 : 제 2016-서울중구-1138 [사업자정보확인] 의료기기판매업 신고 : 제 2998호

필립스 고객센터 소비자 가전 : 080-600-6600 수면 및 의료기기 : 080-372-7777

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand