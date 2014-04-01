필립스 Ingenia Elition은 첨단 MR 이미지 테크닉을 제공하며 Gradient와 RF design을 기반으로 한 3.0T 이미지 구현과
임상 연구의 방향을 결정합니다.
Ingenia Elition은 우수한 영상을 제공하며 MRI 검사를
최대 50% 빠르게 수행합니다1. 다양한 해부학적 검사영역에서 2D 와 3D, 그리고 4D 검사기법에 Compressed SENSE를 사용하여 영상품질 저하 없이 빠른 검사 수행이 가능합니다. 또한 검사 준비시간을 감소시켜 환자에게 빠르고 편안한 MR검사환경을 제공 합니다.
