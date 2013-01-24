홈페이지
필립스 루메아 IPL 앱 개인정보 보호정책


본 개인정보 보호정책은 2021년 10월 27일 수요일에 마지막으로 업데이트되었습니다.

Lumea IPL App provides services that help you set your treatment schedule and goals related to hair removal; to receive reminders to keep up with your treatments schedule; to get personalized usage tips based on the progress and to follow your progress and Lumea device usage; and other services (“Services”) to users around the world. This Privacy Notice is meant to help you understand our privacy practices when you use our Services, including what data we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it, as well as your individual rights.

 

Lumea IPL App uses personal data collected or processed the Lumea IPL App mobile application (“App”).

 

This Privacy Notice applies to personal data collected or processed by the App, which is controlled by or under control of Koninklijke Philips N.V. or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries (”Philips”, “our”, “we” or “us”).

 

Please also read our Cookie Notice and Terms of Use, which describe the terms under which you use our Services.

 

 

What Personal Data are collected and for which Purposes

 

We receive or collect personal data, as described in detail below, when we provide our Services, including when you access, download, install the App, or use our Services. We may use this personal data to perform the Services requested by you as a contractual necessity, to operate, provide, improve, customize, support, and market our Services based on our legitimate interest, or to comply with a legal obligation to which we may be subject. If you do not want us to collect and process your personal data, you may not be able to use the Services.

 

Sensitive Personal Data

 

Before we collect sensitive personal data, we will inform you and ask your explicit consent. This data includes hair color and skin tone. You may withdraw your consent at any time, without affecting the lawfulness of processing based on consent before withdrawing your consent.

 

We ask that you not send us and you not disclose any sensitive personal data (e.g., social security numbers, information related to racial or ethnic origin, political opinions, religion or other beliefs, health, biometrics or genetic characteristics, criminal background or trade union membership) on or through the App or otherwise to us.

 

Account Data

 

We collect your personal data when you create an account. You may login to the App using a MyPhilips account or by using your social media profile. The personal data we collect may include your username, profile photo, name, email address, gender, birthday/age, country, language, latest tweet, profile URL, social media profile, location and password.

 

  • The personal data collected is used to create and manage your account. You can use your account to securely login to the app. If you create a MyPhilips account to login to the app, we will send you a welcoming email to verify your username and password, to communicate with you in response to your inquiries, to send you strictly service-related announcements, or direct marketing communication in case you have opted-in. You may also use your MyPhilips account to order a Philips product or service, participate in a promotion or game, participate in a social media activity related to a Philips promotion (for example clicking "like" or "share"), and participate in product testing or surveys.
     

Facebook

 

We use Facebook Login. This enables you to sign into our App with your Facebook credentials. Philips will collect your Facebook credentials, your name, email address and picture associated with your Facebook account. Facebook also collects certain information when you use Facebook Login:

 

  • Configuration data: After a user has logged in, the SDK makes periodic background requests to manage the lifetime of the access token automatically.
  • Error information: The SDK captures error information, including during initialisation of the SDK, which may include a user ID of individuals who are logged in to Facebook.
  • Short-term data: The SDK measures some user activity for purposes of managing fraud and abuse. This data is only retained for a very short period for those not logged in to Facebook.
     

You can find out more about how Facebook uses information by reading their privacy policy (available online at the following address: www.facebook.com/about/privacy).

 

Other Provided Data

 

This data includes hair color and skin tone, notification settings, treatment history, goals, Lumea device usage, and responses to surveys.

 

  • The data collected is used to help you set your treatment schedule and goals; to receive reminders to keep up with your treatment schedule; but also to get personalized usage tips based on the progress and to follow your progress and Lumea device usage. We do this by sending you push notifications via App or email.
     

Cookies

 

We use cookies, tags or similar technologies to operate, provide, improve, understand, and customize our Services. Cookies allow us to recognize your mobile device and collect your personal data including your unique user Device number, the IP address of your mobile device, the type of mobile internet browser or operating system you use, session and usage data, or service-related performance information, which is information about your use of the App.

 

For further information about the use of cookies or other similar technologies used in this App, please read our Cookie Notice.

 

Location Data

 

When you allow access to location data, we may collect the geographic location of your mobile device. You can at any time block geo-location collection through the settings of your App or mobile device.

 

  • When you make use of the ‘Find Philips near you’ functionality on the Support Page, you are requested to share your location data with Philips. If you use our location features, based on your location data, you will be directed towards a store near you, or to the consumer care contact details for your country.
     

Transactional Information

 

If you pay for our Services, we may receive information and confirmations, such as payment receipts, including from app stores or other third parties processing your payment.

 

Customer support

 

You may provide us with information related to your use of our Services, including your interaction with Philips, and how to contact you so we can provide you customer support. We operate and provide our Services, including providing customer support, and improving, fixing, and customizing our Services. We also use your information to respond to you when you contact us.

 

Combined Data

 

We may combine your personal data, including account data, other data provided by you, cookies, location data, data collected during your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected products, IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, and websites you visit.

 

The combined data is analyzed and used to provide you with the Services such as to help you set your treatment schedule and goals; to receive reminders to keep up with your treatment schedule; to get personalized usage tips based on the progress and to follow your progress and Lumea device usage; and help us improve the content, functionality and usability of the App, Device and Services as well as to develop new products and services.

 

If you opt-in to receive promotional communications about Philips products, services, events and promotions that may be relevant to you based on your preferences and online behavior, we may send you marketing and promotional communications via email, phone and other digital channels, such as mobile apps and social media. To be able to tailor the communications to your preferences and behavior and provide you with a more relevant and personalized experience, we may analyze and combine your personal data. You may opt-out and unsubscribe from such communications at any time.

 

Permissions

 

The App may request your permission to access your phone or sensors (e.g. camera, Wi-Fi, geo-location, or Bluetooth) or other data (e.g. photos, agenda, or contacts) on your mobile device.

 

We use such data only when it is needed to provide you the Services and only after you provided your explicit consent.

Sometimes the permission is a technical precondition of the operating systems of your mobile device. In such case, the App may ask your permission to access such sensors or data, however we will not collect such data, unless when it is required to provide you the App Service and only after you provided consent.

 

 

With whom are Personal Data shared?

 

Philips may disclose your personal data to third party service providers, business partners, or other third parties in accordance with this Privacy Notice and/or applicable law.

 

Service Providers

 

We work with third-party service providers to help us operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support, and market our Services.

 

We may share your personal data with the following service providers:

 

  • IT and Cloud Providers
     

These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or provide the Services.

 

Philips requires its service providers to provide an adequate level of protection to your personal data similar to the level that we provide. We require our service providers to process your personal data only in accordance with our instructions and only for the specific purposes mentioned above, to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service, and to protect the security of your personal data.

 

Other third parties

 

Philips may also work with third parties who process your personal data for their own purposes. Please read their privacy notices carefully as they inform about their privacy practices, including, what type of personal data they collect, how they use, process and protect them.

 

If Philips shares personal data with a third party that uses your personal data for their own purposes, Philips will ensure to inform you and/or obtain your consent in accordance with applicable laws before we share your personal data.

 

Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. All of our rights and obligations under our Privacy Notice are freely assignable by Philips to any of our affiliates, in connection with a merger, acquisition, restructuring, or sale of assets, or by operation of law or otherwise, and we may transfer your personal data to any of our affiliates, successor entities, or new owner.

 

Cross-border transfer

 

Your personal data may be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we engage service providers, and by using the Services you consent to the transfer (if any) of information to countries outside of your country of residence, which may have data protection rules that are different from those of your country. In certain circumstances, courts, law enforcement agencies, regulatory agencies or security authorities in those other countries may be entitled to access your personal data.

 

 

If you are located in the EEA, your personal data may be transferred to our affiliates or service providers in non-EEA countries that are recognized by the European Commission as providing an adequate level of data protection according to EEA standards (the full list of these countries is available here. For transfers from the EEA to countries not considered adequate by the European Commission, such as United States, we have put in place adequate measures, such as our Binding Corporate Rules for Customer, Supplier and Business Partner Data and/or standard contractual clauses adopted by the European Commission to protect your Personal Data. You may obtain a copy of these measures by following the link above or by contacting privacy@philips.com.

 

 

How long do we keep your data?

 

We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations).

 

 

Your choices and rights

 

If you would like to submit a request to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to the processing of personal data that you have previously provided to us, or if you would like to submit a request to receive an electronic copy of your personal data for purposes of transmitting it to another company (to the extent this right to data portability is provided to you by applicable law), you may contact us at privacy@philips.com. We will respond to your request consistent with applicable law.

 

In your request, please make clear what personal data you would like to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to its processing. For your protection, we may only implement requests with respect to the personal data associated with your account, your email address or other account information, that you use to send us your request, and we may need to verify your identity before implementing your request. We will try to comply with your request as soon as reasonably practicable.

 

Please note that if you make use of (some of) your choices and rights, you may not be able to use, in whole or in part, of our Services anymore.

 

 

We protect your personal data

 

We take seriously our duty to protect the data you entrust to Philips against accidental or unauthorized alteration, loss, misuse, disclosure or access. Philips uses a variety of security technologies, technical and organizational measures to help protect your data. For this purpose we implement, among others, access controls, use firewalls and secure protocols.

 

Special information for parents

 

While the Services are not directed to children, as defined under applicable law, it is Philips policy to comply with the law when it requires parent or guardian permission before collecting, using or disclosing personal data of children. We are committed to protecting the privacy needs of children and we strongly encourage parents and guardians to take an active role in their children’s online activities and interests.

 

If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child has provided us with his or her personal data without their consent, please contact us at privacy@philips.com. If we become aware that a child has provided us with personal data, we will delete his/her data from our files.

 

 

Local specific information: Your California Privacy Rights (US Only)

 

California Civil Code Section 1798.83 permits our customers who are California residents to request and obtain from us once a year, free of charge, information about the personal information (if any) we disclosed to third parties for direct marketing purposes in the preceding calendar year. If applicable, this information would include a list of the categories of personal information that was shared and the names and addresses of all third parties with which we shared information in the immediately preceding calendar year. If you are a California resident and like to make such a request, please visit our privacy website: philips.com/a-w/privacy/questions-and-feedback

 

 

Changes to this Privacy Notice

 

Our Services may change from time to time without prior notice to you. For this reason, we reserve the right to amend or update this Privacy Notice from time to time. When we update this Privacy Notice, we will also update the date at the top of this Privacy Notice.

 

We encourage you to review regularly the latest version of this Privacy Notice.

 

The new Privacy Notice will become effective immediately upon publication. If you do not agree to the revised notice, you should alter your preferences, or consider stop using our Services. By continuing to access or make use of our Services after those changes become effective, you acknowledge that you have been informed and agree to the Privacy Notice as amended.

 

 

Contact Us

 

If you have any question about this Privacy Notice or about the way in which Philips uses your personal data, please contact our Data Protection Officer at privacy@philips.com. Alternatively, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority competent for your country or region.

 

 

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

High Tech Campus 5

5656AE, Eindhoven

The Netherlands
필립스 루메아 IPL 앱은 루메아 IPL 장치(“장치”)를 사용할 때 제모 트리트먼트와 목표를 관리하는 데 도움이 되며, 맞춤형 뷰티 및 제모 조언(“서비스”)을 제공합니다.

본 보호정책은 당사 서비스 이용 시 당사에서 수집하는 데이터와 그러한 데이터를 수집하는 이유 및 당사가 데이터를 사용하는 용도를 비롯한 개인정보 보호관행과 함께 귀하 개인의 권리에 대한 이해를 돕기 위해 마련되었습니다.

본 개인정보 보호정책은 Philips Consumer Lifestyle B.V.나 그 계열사 또는 자회사(“필립스”, “당사” 또는 “자사”)에서 통제하는 앱에서 처리되는 개인 데이터에 적용됩니다.

어떤 정보 및 개인 데이터가 수집되며 사용 목적은 무엇입니까?

귀하가 앱을 액세스, 다운로드, 설치하는 경우를 포함하여 당사가 서비스를 제공할 때 당사는 아래에 자세히 설명된 바와 같이 정보 및 개인 데이터를 처리합니다. 당사는 계약상의 필요가 있을 경우 귀하의 동의에 따라 또는 귀하의 요청대로 이 개인 데이터를 처리하여, 당사의 적법한 이익을 기준으로 당사 서비스를 운영, 제공, 개선, 사용자 지정, 지원 및 마케팅 하는 데 사용하거나 당사에 부과될 수 있는 법적 의무를 준수할 수 있습니다. 당사의 개인 데이터 처리를 귀하가 원하지 않는 경우 서비스를 사용하지 못할 수 있습니다.

민감한 개인 데이터

당사는 민감한 개인 데이터를 수집하기 전에 귀하에게 이를 알리고 귀하의 명시적인 동의를 요청할 것입니다. 귀하의 선택에 따라 다른 장치에 앱을 설치할 경우 쉽게 다시 저장할 수 있도록 계정에 미용과 제모 세부 정보를 안전하게 저장하실 수 있습니다. 당사는 또한 맞춤형 코칭 프로그램, 알림 및 기타 서비스를 통해 개인 맞춤형 뷰티 및 제모 환경을 제공하기 위해 귀하의 데이터를 사용합니다. 처리된 데이터에는 다음이 포함됩니다.

  • 귀하의 기본 설정 및 개인 맞춤형 질문에 대한 답변
  • 제모 장치 세부 정보(고유 식별자 및 사용 데이터 포함)
  • 트리트먼트 세부 정보(트리트먼트 일정, 진행 상황 및 상태 포함)
  • 피부 톤과 체모 세부 정보(피부, 체모 색상 및 유형, 피부 및 제모 케어 과정과 문제 등 포함)
  • 앱의 특정 기능을 사용하기 위해 필요 시 신체 부위, 머리카락, 피부 사진을 포함한 사진
  • 앱에 입력하는 라이프스타일 및 웰빙 세부 정보(일상생활, 스트레스, 수면, 환경 등 포함)
  • 앱 사용 패턴 및 모바일 장치 세부 정보
     

귀하의 설정에 기반하여 당사는 이메일, 푸시 알림, 인앱 콘텐츠 및 인앱 메시지를 보낼 수 있습니다. 또한 개인 맞춤형 서비스 제공 목적으로 귀하의 데이터를 결합, 가명화, 익명화 또는 집계할 수 있습니다.
 

계정 데이터
 

당사는 귀하가 계정을 생성할 때 개인 데이터를 수집합니다. 귀하는 필립스 계정을 사용하거나 귀하의 Apple 계정과 같은 소셜 미디어 프로필을 사용하여 앱에 로그인할 수 있습니다.

당사가 수집하는 개인 데이터에는 사용자 이름, 이름, 이메일 주소, 국가, 언어, 암호 및 성별과 같은 통계적인 정보(선택)가 포함될 수 있습니다. 또한 당사는 세션, 로그인 및 인증 정보를 포함한 앱 사용에 대한 세부 정보도 처리해 계정 관리에 사용합니다.
 

소셜 미디어를 통한 로그인을 선택하는 경우 당사가 수집하는 개인 데이터에는 사용자의 기본 공개 프로필(예: 프로필 사진, 식별자, 성별, 프로필 URL, 생일, 홈페이지, 위치)과 인증 목적의 이메일이 포함될 수 있습니다. 이 경우 소셜 미디어 공급자는 귀하가 앱을 사용하고 소셜 미디어 계정을 사용하여 로그인한다는 사실에 대한 정보를 수집할 수 있습니다. 소셜 미디어 제공업체의 개인정보 보호정책(예: Facebook, Google, Apple)을 읽고 해당 개인정보 보호정책에 대해 알아보시기 바랍니다.
 

이전 버전의 앱을 사용하면 로그인에 Facebook SDK를 사용할 수 있으므로 Facebook에서 다음 정보를 처리할 수 있습니다.
  • 구성 데이터. 사용자가 로그인한 후 Facebook은 정기적으로 백그라운드 요청을 통해 액세스 토큰의 수명을 자동으로 관리합니다.
  • 오류 정보. Facebook은 로그인 초기화 중인 경우를 포함한 오류 정보를 캡처합니다. 여기에는 Facebook에 로그인한 개인의 사용자 ID가 포함될 수 있습니다.
  • 단기 데이터. Facebook은 사기 및 남용을 관리하기 위한 목적으로 사용자 활동을 측정합니다. 이 데이터는 Facebook에 로그인하지 않은 사용자에 대해 매우 짧은 기간 동안만 보존됩니다.
     
Facebook의 개인정보 보호정책을 통해 Facebook이 귀하의 정보를 사용하는 방법에 대해 자세히 알아볼 수 있습니다. Facebook은 귀하가 거주하는 국가 외의 국가에서 해당 정보를 처리할 수 있으며, 이러한 국가에서는 규정 (EU) 2016/679에 따른 개인 데이터에 대한 적절한 보호를 제공하지 않을 수 있습니다.

당사는 귀하의 계정 데이터를 사용하여 계정을 생성하고 관리하며 맞춤형 서비스를 제공합니다. 귀하는 귀하의 계정을 사용하여 앱에 안전하게 로그인할 수 있습니다. 앱에 로그인할 필립스 계정을 만드는 경우, 사용자 이름 및 암호를 확인, 문의에 대한 답변 전달, 중요한 서비스 관련 공지사항 전달을 위해 환영 이메일을 보내드립니다. 또는 동의하셨을 경우 직접적으로 마케팅 관련 메일을 보내드립니다. 또한 필립스 계정을 사용하여 필립스 제품 또는 서비스를 주문하거나 등록하고, 프로모션 또는 게임에 참여하고, 필립스 프로모션과 관련된 소셜 미디어 활동(예: “좋아요” 또는 “공유” 클릭)에 참여하고, 제품 테스트 또는 설문조사에 참여할 수 있습니다.

분석 데이터

귀하가 동의할 경우 귀하가 당사 서비스를 사용할 때 당사가 관찰하고 수집하는 데이터를 기반으로 앱과 당사의 연결된 제품을 개선하는 데 도움이 될 뿐 아니라 귀하를 위한 새로운 개인 건강 솔루션을 개발하는 데도 도움이 될 것입니다. 또한 이러한 인사이트를 활용하여 서비스를 맞춤화할 수 있습니다. 처리된 데이터에는 앱 사용 시 제공한 데이터, 모바일 장치 식별자, 세션 및 사용량 데이터, 운영체제, 모델, 네트워크 정보 및 (마스킹된)IP 주소, 앱 정보(예: 앱 이름, 버전, 사용 현황 및 이벤트, 방문한 페이지 및 세션 정보 등)가 포함됩니다. 당사는 쿠키, 태그 및/또는 이와 유사한 기술을 사용할 수 있으며, 당사의 지침에 따라 당사를 대신하여 귀하의 세부 정보를 처리하는 서비스 공급자를 사용할 수 있습니다. 당사는 통계, 분석 및 개인 맞춤형 서비스 제공 목적으로 귀하의 데이터를 결합, 가명화, 익명화 또는 집계할 수 있습니다. 앱 설정에서 자세한 내용을 확인할 수 있습니다.

쿠키 데이터

당사는 사용자의 모바일 장치에서 정보를 처리하고 쿠키, 태그, 픽셀 또는 이와 유사한 기술(“쿠키”)을 사용하여 당사의 서비스를 제공합니다. 당사의 쿠키를 통해 귀하의 모바일 장치를 인식하고 본 고지에 따라 정보와 개인 데이터를 수집할 수 있습니다. 당사가 처리하는 데이터에는 모바일 장치 데이터(예: 고유 식별자, 세션 및 사용량 데이터, 운영체제, 모델, 통신 사업자, 네트워크 정보 및 IP 주소) 및 앱 정보(예: 앱 이름, 버전, 사용 현황 및 이벤트, 방문한 페이지 및 세션 정보 등)가 포함될 수 있습니다. 당사는 또한 이 정보를 사용하여 국가별 콘텐츠(현지 언어로 된 정보 포함)를 표시할 수 있습니다.

마케팅 데이터

선호도와 온라인 행동 양식을 바탕으로 귀하와 관련이 있을 수 있는 필립스 제품, 서비스, 이벤트, 프로모션에 대한 홍보성 커뮤니케이션을 수신하기로 귀하가 선택할 경우, 당사는 이메일, 전화 및 기타 디지털 채널(예: 모바일 앱 및 소셜 미디어)을 통해 귀하에게 마케팅 및 홍보성 커뮤니케이션을 전송할 수 있습니다. 당사는 귀하의 선호도와 행동 양식에 따라 커뮤니케이션을 맞춤화하고 보다 적절하며 개인화된 경험을 제공하기 위해 귀하의 개인 데이터를 분석하고 조합할 수 있습니다. 귀하는 언제든지 수신을 거부하고 커뮤니케이션 구독을 취소할 수 있습니다.

설문조사 및 조사 데이터

당사는 귀하가 설문조사를 진행하거나 조사 연구에 참여하도록 초대할 수 있습니다. 당사가 수집하는 개인 데이터에는 당사의 서비스 또는 타사 서비스와 상호 작용할 때 귀하의 의견 및 경험과 관련이 있을 수 있는 귀하의 응답 내용 뿐만 아니라 귀하의 미용 및 제모 루틴이나 기타 개인 건강 주제에 대한 정보도 포함될 수 있습니다. 당사는 귀하가 앱을 사용할 때 당사가 수집한 분석 정보와 결합하여 설문조사 데이터를 처리할 수 있습니다. 당사는 이 데이터를 사용하여 사용자를 이해하고 이러한 인사이트를 활용하여 필립스 뷰티 도메인에서 앱과 서비스를 개선합니다. 이를 위해 당사는 귀하의 정보와 답변을 분석하고 집계합니다. 이러한 프로젝트 중 일부는 익명으로 진행될 수 있으며, 이 경우 개인 데이터를 수집하지 않습니다. 어떤 경우에도 이러한 프로젝트에 참여할 때마다 귀하는 데이터 처리 방법에 대한 보충 정보를 받게 됩니다.

피드백 데이터

당사는 귀하의 루메아 경험에 대한 귀하의 피드백을 요청할 수 있습니다. 경우에 따라서 당사는 다른 사용자에게 도움이 되도록 앱에 귀하의 사용자 이름과 피드백을 게시할 수 있는 권한을 요청할 것입니다. 달리 언급하지 않는 한, 민감한 개인 데이터(예: 주민등록번호, 인종 또는 민족 관련 정보, 정치적 견해, 종교, 철학 또는 기타 신념, 건강, 성생활 또는 성적 지향, 생체 인식 또는 유전적 특성, 범죄 전력 또는 노동조합 가입 여부)를 당사에 공개하지 마시기 바랍니다. 귀하는 언제든지 귀하의 피드백을 삭제하도록 요청할 수 있습니다.

고객 지원 데이터

당사에서 귀하에게 고객 지원을 제공할 수 있도록 필립스와의 상호 작용을 포함한 당사의 서비스 사용과 관련된 정보 및 귀하에게 연락할 수 있는 방법을 당사에 제공할 수 있습니다. 당사는 고객 지원 제공, 서비스의 개선, 수정 및 맞춤화 등을 통해 당사 서비스를 운영 및 제공하고 있습니다. 당사는 귀하가 문의하는 경우 그에 응대하기 위해 귀하의 정보를 사용하기도 합니다.

결합된 데이터

당사는 계정 데이터, 귀하가 제공한 기타 데이터, 장치 데이터, 쿠키, 위치 데이터, 소셜 미디어, 웹 사이트, 이메일, 앱 및 연결된 제품, IP 주소, 쿠키, 장치 정보, 클릭하거나 탭한 커뮤니케이션, 위치 정보, 방문한 웹 사이트 등 필립스 디지털 채널과의 소통 및 디지털 채널 사용 중에 수집된 정보와 같은 개인 데이터를 결합할 수 있습니다. 귀하의 선택에 따라 당사는 귀하의 결합된 데이터를 분석하여 귀하에게 서비스를 제공(예: 귀하의 제모 트리트먼트에 대한 인사이트 제공)하고 본 고지에 따라 맞춤형 콘텐츠, 메시지 및 팁을 제공할 수 있습니다. 당사는 또한 이 데이터를 사용하여 앱 및 서비스의 콘텐츠, 기능 및 유용성을 개선하고 뷰티 도메인에서 새로운 제품 및 서비스를 개발할 수 있습니다.

평가 및 리뷰 데이터

귀하가 앱 스토어에서 앱 리뷰를 작성하거나 평가할 경우, 당사는 이러한 정보를 처리하여 귀하의 댓글과 질문에 답하고, 앱을 사용할 때 어떤 느낌을 받는지 이해하며, 앱과 당사 브랜드에 대한 귀하의 일반적인 인식을 파악하며, 이러한 인사이트를 활용하여 앱을 개선할 수 있습니다. 당사는 앱 스토어의 사용자 이름, 평점, 댓글 및 기타 귀하가 당사와 공유하거나 공개하기로 결정한 모든 세부 사항만 볼 수 있습니다. 귀하가 당사에게 요구하지 않는 한, 당사는 이 정보를 귀하의 계정 자격 증명이나 당사가 귀하로부터 받아 보유하고 있는 다른 정보에 연결하지 않습니다. 귀하에게 고객 지원이 필요한 경우, 당사는 귀하의 사례에 대한 후속 조치와 본 고지에 따른 당사의 고객 지원 프로세스에 대한 안내를 제공하기 위해 귀하의 데이터를 사용할 수 있습니다.

권한

앱은 모바일 기기의 저장 공간, 센서 또는 기타 기능에 액세스할 수 있는 권한을 요청할 수 있습니다. 아래에 설명된 대로 서비스를 제공하기 위해 필요한 경우 액세스가 필요합니다.

  • 카메라 또는 사진 갤러리. 당사 서비스 사용을 위해 앱에 사진을 업로드하는 경우, 앱에서 귀하의 승인이 필요합니다. 장치의 바코드를 스캔하여 제품 상세 정보를 가져오려고 할 때에도 앱에서 사용 권한을 요구합니다. 당사는 바코드 데이터를 저장하지 않습니다.
  • 통화. 귀하가 앱을 통해 필립스 고객 지원팀과 통화하려 할 경우, 앱에서 귀하가 사용하는 모바일 장치의 전화 통화 기능에 대한 액세스 권한을 요구합니다.
  • 파일. 앱을 사용하려면 모바일 장치의 언어 구성을 저장하는 파일과 앱을 작동하는 데 사용하는 기타 파일(예: 설명서, 그래픽, 미디어 파일 또는 기타 대용량 프로그램 자산)에 액세스할 수 있어야 합니다. 앱을 삭제하는 경우 모바일 장치에서 파일이 삭제됩니다.
  • 마이크 또는 오디오 녹음. 앱에서 플래시할 때 나는 소리를 기준으로 장치의 플래시 수를 계산하도록 하는 특정 앱 기능을 사용하거나 조사 프로젝트에 참여할 수 있습니다. 이러한 경우, 앱은 장치의 마이크 또는 녹음 기능에 액세스할 수 있는 권한이 필요합니다. 귀하의 명시적인 동의가 없는 한 당사는 오디오 녹음을 저장하거나 액세스하지 않습니다. 데이터는 처리되어 모바일 장치에 남아 있게 됩니다.
  • WiFi. 앱에서 인터넷에 연결하려면 WiFi 연결이 필요합니다.   모바일 장치의 설정에서 언제든지 WiFi 연결을 차단할 수 있습니다.
     
일부 경우에 기술적인 이유로 모바일 장치에 필요하지만 필립스에서 제어하거나 사용하지 않는 권한을 운영체제에서 요청할 수 있습니다. 당사는 본 고지에 따라 당사의 서비스를 제공하는 데 필요하지 않는 한, 해당 권한과 관련된 어떠한 데이터도 수집하지 않습니다.

운영체제의 설정에서 언제든지 이러한 권한을 차단하거나 취소하실 수 있습니다.

개인정보의 공유

필립스는 본 개인정보 보호정책 및/또는 관련 법률에 따라 타사 서비스 제공업체, 비즈니스 파트너 또는 기타 제3자를 대상으로 개인 데이터를 공개할 수 있습니다.

계열사

당사는 귀하의 데이터를 필립스 그룹의 계열사들과 공유할 수 있습니다. 예를 들어, 일부 필립스 법인은 당사를 도와 앱 인프라를 관리하거나 귀하의 문의를 관리할 수 있습니다. 자신의 업무를 수행하기 위해 반드시 액세스가 필요한 사람들만 데이터를 처리합니다.

서비스 제공업체

당사는 또한 당사 앱을 운영, 제공, 개선, 이해, 사용자 지정, 지원 및 마케팅할 수 있도록 지원하는 타사 서비스 제공업체와 협력하고 있습니다. 당사는 다음 서비스 제공업체와 개인 데이터를 공유할 수 있습니다.
 
  • IT, 설문조사 및 클라우드 제공업체. 이러한 서비스 제공업체는 앱 실행 및/또는 서비스 제공에 필요한 하드웨어, 소프트웨어, 네트워킹, 스토리지, 트랜잭션 서비스 및/또는 관련 기술을 공급합니다.
  • 분석 자료 공급자. 이러한 서비스 제공업체는 분석을 수행하고 서비스를 제공하는 데 필요한 하드웨어, 소프트웨어, 네트워킹, 스토리지, 트랜잭션 서비스 및/또는 관련 기술을 공급합니다.
     
필립스는 필립스가 제공하는 수준과 유사한 수준으로 개인 데이터를 적절히 보호할 것을 서비스 제공업체에 요구합니다. 당사는 당사 서비스 제공업체가 당사의 지침에 따라 위에 언급된 특정한 목적을 위해서만 개인 데이터를 처리하고, 특정 서비스를 제공하는 데 필요한 최소한의 데이터에만 액세스하며, 개인 데이터를 안전하게 보호하도록 요구합니다.

기타 제3자

또한 필립스는 자체 목적을 위해 귀하의 정보 또는 개인 데이터를 처리하는 제3자와 협력할 수도 있습니다. 수집되는 개인 데이터 유형, 개인 데이터를 사용, 처리 및 보호하는 방식을 비롯한 개인정보 보호관행에 대해서는 통지된 개인정보 보호정책을 신중히 읽어 보시기 바랍니다.

필립스가 자체 목적을 위해 정보 또는 개인 데이터를 사용하는 제3자와 개인 데이터를 공유하는 경우 필립스는 개인 데이터를 공유하기에 앞서 관련 법률에 따라 귀하에게 알리거나 귀하의 동의를 구합니다.

필립스는 때때로 비즈니스 또는 비즈니스의 일부를 다른 회사에 매각하는 경우가 있습니다. 이러한 소유권의 이전으로 인해 귀하의 개인정보가 그 비즈니스와 직접적인 관련이 있는 경우, 해당 정보는 인수 회사에 이전될 수 있습니다. 필립스는 합병, 인수, 구조 조정, 또는 자산 매각과 관련하여, 또는 법의 효력에 따라 개인정보 보호정책에 따른 당사의 모든 권리와 의무를 그 계열사에 자유롭게 양도할 수 있습니다. 또한 필립스는 계열사, 후속 승계 주체, 또는 신규 소유자에게 개인 데이터를 전송할 수 있습니다.

법률에 의해 요구되거나 당사의 권리를 보호하기 위해 필요한 경우, 당사는 귀하의 데이터를 공공 기관 및 정부 당국과 공유할 수 있습니다.

국제 전송

귀하의 개인 데이터는 당사가 시설을 보유하고 있거나 서비스 제공업체를 고용한 모든 국가에서 저장 및 처리될 수 있습니다. 서비스를 사용함으로써 귀하는 귀하의 국가와 다른 데이터 보호 규칙이 있을 수 있는 자국 외의 국가로 정보가(있는 경우) 전송되는 것을 인정하게 됩니다. 특정 상황에서 그러한 기타 국가의 법원, 사법 기관, 규제 기관 또는 보안 당국은 개인 데이터에 액세스할 수 있는 권한을 가질 수 있습니다.

EEA 지역에 있는 고객의 개인 데이터는 유럽연합 집행위원회가 EEA 표준에 따라 적절한 수준의 데이터 보호를 제공하는 것으로 인정한 비 EEA 국가 소재의 필립스 계열사 또는 서비스 제공업체로 전송될 수 있습니다. 그러한 국가의 전체 목록은 여기에 나와 있습니다.

EEA에서 미국과 같이 유럽연합 집행위원회가 적절하다고 간주하지 않는 국가로 전송되는 경우를 위해 당사는 고객, 공급업체 및 비즈니스 파트너 데이터에 대한 구속적 기업 규범(Binding Corporate Rules for Customer, Supplier and Business Partner Data) 및/또는 유럽연합 집행위원회에서 개인 데이터를 보호하기 위해 채택한 표준 계약 조항 등과 같은 적절한 조치를 마련했습니다. 위 링크를 따라가거나 여기로 연락하면 이러한 조치의 사본을 확인하실 수 있습니다.

데이터의 보관 기간
당사는 데이터가 수집되는 목적에 비추어 볼 때 필요하거나 허용되는 경우에만 개인 데이터를 보관합니다. 당사에서 보관 기간을 결정하는 데 사용하는 기준에는 (i) 귀하가 앱과 서비스를 사용하는 기간, (ii) 당사가 따라야 하는 법적 의무가 있는지 여부 또는 (iii) 법적 지위(예: 적용 가능한 법령 제한, 소송 또는 규제 조사 관련)에 비추어 볼 때 보관이 권장되는지 여부가 포함됩니다.

선택 및 권리

귀하가 이전에 당사에 제공한 개인정보를 액세스, 수정, 삭제, 제한하거나 개인 데이터 처리에 대한 이의 제기 요청을 제출하려는 경우, 또는 다른 회사에 전송할 목적으로 개인정보의 전자 복제본 수신 요청을 제출하려는 경우(데이터 이동에 대한 이러한 권리가 관련 법률에 따라 제공되는 범위까지) 귀하는 당사에 여기로 연락할 수 있습니다. 당사는 관련 법률에 따라 요청에 응할 것입니다.

요청 시 귀하가 액세스, 수정, 삭제, 제한하거나 처리에 대한 이의를 제기하려는 개인 데이터가 무엇인지 명시해 주시기 바랍니다. 당사는 귀하를 보호하기 위해 귀하의 계정, 이메일 주소 또는 귀하의 요청을 당사로 전송하는 데 사용되고, 요청을 처리하기에 앞서 귀하의 신원을 확인하는 데 필요할 수 있는 기타 계정 정보와 관련된 개인정보에 대한 요청만을 처리할 수 있습니다. 당사는 합리적으로 이행 가능한 일정 내에 신속하게 귀하의 요청에 응할 것입니다.

당사의 약관에 따라 당사가 귀하의 데이터를 처리하여 서비스를 제공하는 경우, 귀하의 데이터를 처리하지 않으면 서비스를 제공하지 못할 수도 있습니다. 당사의 적법한 이익에 근거한 경우에 당사는 데이터의 처리가 사용자의 개인 데이터 보호 권리 및 이익을 초과하지 않도록 보장합니다. 당사가 귀하의 동의를 사용한 경우, 귀하는 언제든지 동의를 철회할 수 있으며, 이는 동의 철회 전 처리의 적법성에는 영향을 미치지 않습니다.

귀하가 귀하의 선택권과 권리를 (일부) 사용하는 경우 더 이상 당사 서비스의 전체 또는 일부를 사용할 수 없게 될 수 있습니다.

개인정보 보호 방법

당사는 귀하가 믿고 맡긴 데이터를 우발적 개조 또는 무단 개조, 분실, 오용, 공개 또는 접근으로부터 보호해야 할 책임을 엄중히 인식합니다. 따라서 당사는 데이터 보호에 도움이 되는 다양한 보안 기술 및 조직적인 절차를 사용합니다. 이를 위해 당사는 무엇보다 액세스 제어를 실행하고 방화벽과 보안 프로토콜을 사용합니다.

부모를 위한 특별 정보

관련 법률에 정의된 바와 같이 서비스는 어린이를 대상으로 제공되지 않지만, 어린이의 개인 데이터를 수집, 사용 또는 공개하기 전에 부모 또는 보호자의 사전 동의가 요구되는 경우 법률을 준수하는 것이 필립스의 정책입니다. 필립스는 어린이의 개인정보를 보호하기 위해 최선을 다하고 있으며 부모와 보호자가 어린이의 온라인 활동 및 관심 분야에 대해 적극적인 역할을 할 것을 권장합니다.

자녀가 부모 또는 보호자의 동의 없이 당사에 개인정보를 제공했다는 사실을 알게 되는 경우, 여기로 연락 주시기 바랍니다. 어린이가 당사에 개인정보를 제공한 사실을 당사가 알게 된 경우 해당 데이터는 당사의 파일에서 삭제됩니다.

개인정보 보호정책의 변경

당사 서비스는 사전 공지 없이 수시로 변경될 수 있습니다. 이런 이유로 당사는 개인정보 보호정책을 수시로 수정 또는 업데이트할 권리를 보유합니다. 당사가 개인정보 보호정책을 업데이트하는 경우 본 개인정보 보호정책 상단에 있는 날짜도 업데이트됩니다. 최신 버전의 개인정보 보호정책을 정기적으로 검토할 것을 권장합니다.

새로운 개인정보 보호정책은 게시된 시점부터 유효합니다. 수정된 보호정책에 동의하지 않는 경우 기본 설정을 변경하거나 서비스 사용을 중지해야 합니다. 변경 사항의 효력이 발생한 이후 당사 서비스를 계속 사용하거나 액세스함으로써 귀하는 개인정보 보호정책 업데이트에 대한 정보를 제공받았음을 확인하시게 됩니다.

문의처

본 개인정보 보호정책 또는 필립스가 개인 데이터를 사용하는 방식에 대한 질문이 있는 경우, 여기에서 당사(데이터 보호 책임자 및/또는 담당자)에 문의할 수 있습니다. 또한 귀하는 귀하의 국가 또는 지역에 해당하는 감독 당국에 불만을 제기할 권리가 있습니다.

Philips Consumer Lifestyle B.V.
High Tech Campus 5, 5656 AE,
Eindhoven, The Netherlands

