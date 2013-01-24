Philips Sonicare 개인정보 취급방침


본 개인정보 취급방침은 2019년 7월 [25]일에 마지막으로 업데이트되었습니다.


Philips Sonicare (이하 "앱")는 전세계 사용자에게 칫솔질 및 구강 위생 습관을 개선하는 방법 (이하 "서비스")에 관해 조언합니다. 앱은 Philips Sonicare 커넥티드 칫솔(이하 "장치") 및/또는 앱에 의해 수집되거나 처리되는 개인 데이터를 활용합니다.

본 개인정보 취급방침의 목적은 당사가 수집하는 데이터, 수집 이유, 당사가 해당 데이터로 수행하는 작업 및 귀하의 개인적인 권리를 포함하여, 귀하가 당사 서비스를 이용할 때 개인정보 보호방침을 이해하는 데 도움을 주기 위한 것입니다. 본 개인정보 취급방침은 장치 및/또는 앱에 의해 수집되거나 처리되고, Philips Oral Healthcare, LLC 또는 관련 계열사나 자회사(이하 "Philips" 또는 "당사")에 의해 관리되거나 통제되는 개인 데이터에 적용됩니다.

당사 서비스 사용 시 적용되는 규정이 설명되어 있는 당사의 쿠키 정책 및 이용 약관도 확인하시기 바랍니다.

수집되는 개인 데이터 및 목적


당사는 앱 액세스, 다운로드 및 설치를 포함하여 당사 서비스를 제공할 때 아래에 상세히 설명된 대로 개인 데이터를 받거나 수집합니다. 
민감한 개인 데이터

당사는 다음의 구강 관리 데이터를 수집합니다.


 

  • 칫솔질 방식, 세션 정보 및 칫솔질 모드, 위치, 운동 및 압력과 같은 센서 데이터를 포함한 장치의 칫솔질 데이터.

  • 칫솔질 목표 및 기타 구강 관리 습관/활동(예: 치간 세정 및 헹구기), 온보딩 설문지 및 집중 분야 내 개인 페이지에 대한 귀하의 응답(예: 플라그 축적, 출혈 영역, 잇몸 패임 및 잠재적 충치) 및 칫솔질 시작 위치(즉, 칫솔질을 시작하려는 입 안의 위치).


당사는 귀하가 칫솔질하는 동안 피드백 및 실시간 안내를 제공하는 등의 서비스 제공, 칫솔질을 하지 않은 부분을 즉시 안내할 수 있는 맞춤형 프로그램 제공, 칫솔모의 효과를 추적하고 칫솔모 교체시기의 알림, 그리고 구강청결제 사용이나 혀 세정에 대한 알림을 제공하기 위해 이 데이터를 수집합니다. 또한 구강 관리 데이터를 사용하여 새로운 제품과 서비스를 개발합니다.   

 

Philips 제품에 대한 인앱 제품 추천을 받고자하는 경우, 구강 관리 데이터의 처리를 통해 제품을 추천하여 보다 나은 결과를 얻을 수 있도록 돕습니다.

민감한 데이터를 수집하기 전, 당사는 규정(EU) 2016/679의 9.2.a 항에 따라 귀하에게 통보하고 귀하의 명시적인 동의를 구합니다. 위에 제공된 것 이외의 어떠한 민감한 개인 데이터(예: 사회 보장 번호, 인종 또는 민족 출신, 정치적 견해, 종교적, 철학적 또는 기타 신념, 건강, 성 생활 또는 성적 취향과 관련된 정보, 생체 인식 또는 유전 특성, 범죄 전과 또는 노동 조합 회원)도 당사에게, 앱 상 또는 앱을 통해, 또는 다른 어떠한 방법으로도 전송하거나 공개하지 마십시오.

계정 데이터

계정 생성 시 개인 데이터를 수집합니다. MyPhilips 계정을 사용하거나 소셜 미디어 프로필을 사용하여 앱에 로그인할 수 있습니다. 당사가 수집하는 개인 데이터에는 이름, 이메일 주소, 국가, 언어 및 비밀번호가 포함될 수 있습니다. 중국 사용자의 경우, 사용자의 전화 번호를 수집합니다.


 

  • 소셜 미디어를 통한 로그인을 선택한 경우, 당사가 수집하는 개인 데이터에는 기본 공개 프로필(예. 프로필 사진, 식별자, 성별, 프로필 URL, 생일, 홈페이지 및 위치)과 이메일이 포함될 수 있습니다.  이 경우, 소셜 미디어 제공업체는 귀하가 소셜 미디어 계정을 사용하여 앱을 사용하고 로그인한다는 사실에 대한 정보를 수집할 수 있습니다. 수집하는 개인 데이터의 유형, 사용, 처리 및 보호 방법을 포함한 소셜 미디어 제공업체의 개인정보 보호방침에 대해 확인하려면, 소셜 미디어 제공업체(예. Facebook, Google)의 개인정보 취급방침을 참조하십시오.

  • 수집된 개인 데이터는 계정 생성 및 관리에 사용됩니다. 계정을 사용하여 앱에 안전하게 로그인할 수 있습니다. 앱 로그인을 위해 MyPhilips 계정을 만들면, 사용자 이름과 비밀번호를 검증하기 위한 환영 이메일을 송부하거나, 문의 사항에 응답하기 위해 귀하와 커뮤니케이션을 하거나, 엄격히 서비스와 관련된 공지 사항을 송부하거나, 옵트인한 경우 다이렉트 마케팅 커뮤니케이션을 송부하게 됩니다. 또한 MyPhilips 계정을 사용하여 Philips 제품이나 서비스를 주문하거나, 홍보나 게임에 참여하거나, Philips 홍보와 관련된 소셜 미디어 활동에 참여하거나(예: "좋아요" 또는 "공유" 클릭) 제품 테스트 또는 설문 조사에 참여할 수 있습니다.


당사가 귀하의 계정 데이터를 사용하여 서비스를 제공하므로, 당사는 규정(EU) 2016/679 6.1.(b) 항에 따라 귀하가 적법한 당사자인 계약을 이행하는 데 본 처리가 필요하다고 생각합니다.

장치 데이터

고유한 사용자 장치 번호 등 장치를 설치, 액세스 또는 사용할 때 장치 고유 정보를 수집할 수 있습니다. 

 

앱은 (i) 장치의 사용 시간과 배터리 잔량 및 (ii) 칫솔모의 종류와 수명도 기록합니다. 

당사는 이 데이터를 사용하여 장치를 앱과 연결시키고, 칫솔모 효과를 추적하며 칫솔모 교체 시기를 알려줍니다.
 

귀하의 장치 데이터가 서비스의 목적으로만 처리되므로, 당사는 규정(EU) 2016/679 6.1.(b) 항에 따라 귀하가 적법한 당사자인 계약을 이행하는 데 본 처리가 필요하다고 생각합니다.

쿠키

일부 국가에서는 서비스를 운영, 제공, 개선, 이해 및 사용자 맞춤을 하기 위해 쿠키, 태그 또는 이와 유사한 기술(이하 "쿠키")을 사용합니다. 쿠키를 사용하면 모바일 장치를 인식하고 고유한 사용자 장치 번호, 모바일 장치의 IP 주소, 사용하는 모바일 인터넷 브라우저 또는 운영 체제의 유형, 귀하의 앱 사용에 대한 정보인 세션 및 사용 현황 데이터 또는 서비스 관련 성능 정보 등의 개인 데이터를 수집할 수 있습니다.

 

쿠키 사용 전, 귀하의 동의를 구할 것입니다.  본 앱에서의 쿠키 사용에 대한 자세한 내용은 앱의 개인정보 설정에 있는 쿠키 공지를 참조하십시오.

거래 정보

서비스에 대한 비용을 지불하면, 당사는 앱 스토어 또는 결제를 처리하는 제3자 등을 통해 지불 영수증과 같은 정보와 확인을 받을 수 있습니다.


고객 지원

귀하가 지원을 요청할 경우, 당사는 Philips와의 상호작용을 포함하여 서비스 사용과 관련된 정보와 필요한 지원을 제공할 수 있도록 귀하에게 연락하는 방법의 제공을 요청할 수 있습니다. 당사는 고객 지원과 서비스의 개선, 수정 및 사용자 맞춤을 제공하는 등 서비스를 운영하고 제공합니다. 당사는 또한 귀하가 당사에 연락할 때 답변하기 위해 귀하의 정보를 사용합니다.
 

당사는 규정(EU) 2016/679 6.1.(b) 항에 따라 귀하가 적법한 당사자인 계약을 이행하는 데 귀하의 고객 지원 데이터 처리가 필요하다고 생각합니다.
결합 데이터

당사는 계정 데이터와 쿠키 등의 개인 데이터와, IP 주소, 쿠키, 모바일 장치 정보, 귀하가 클릭하거나 누르는 커뮤니케이션 및 방문한 웹사이트 등 소셜 미디어, 웹사이트, 이메일, 앱 및 커넥티드 제품과 같은 Philips 디지털 채널과의 상호작용 및 사용 과정에서 수집된 데이터를 결합할 수 있습니다.

 

당사는 귀하의 결합 데이터를 사용하여 새로운 제품 및 서비스 개발 외에 앱, 장치 및 서비스의 내용, 기능 및 사용성을 향상시킵니다. 이 경우, 당사는 귀하의 결합 데이터 처리가 규정(EU) 2016/679 6.1.(f) 항에 의거한 Philips의 합법적인 이해와 적법함을 기반으로 한다고 생각합니다.  본 절에 언급된 목적으로 민감한 데이터를 처리하기 전, 당사는 규정(EU) 2016/679의 9.2.a 항에 따라 귀하에게 통보하고 귀하의 명시적인 동의를 구합니다.  당사는 내부 및 외부 목적으로 사용할 수 있는 출판물, 프리젠테이션, 보고서 또는 기타 (마케팅) 커뮤니케이션을 만들기 위해 개별 개인 데이터를 제거하고 귀하의 조합된 데이터를 수집할 수 있습니다.

귀하의 선호도 및 온라인 활동을 바탕으로 귀하와 연관된 Philips 제품 및 서비스, 이벤트 및 홍보에 대한 홍보성 커뮤니케이션을 수신하도록 옵트인하면, 당사는 이메일, 전화 및 모바일 앱과 소셜 미디어와 같은 기타 디지털 채널을 통해 마케팅 및 홍보성 커뮤니케이션을 제공할 수 있습니다. 귀하의 선호도와 활동에 맞게 커뮤니케이션을 조정하고 보다 관련되고 개인화된 경험을 제공하기 위해 당사는 귀하의 결합 데이터를 분석할 수 있습니다.   홍보성 커뮤니케이션을 보내기 전에, 항상 귀하의 동의를 구할 것입니다. 

권한

서비스 목적으로 앱이 모바일 장치의 센서(예: 카메라, Wi-Fi, 위치 정보 또는 블루투스) 또는 기타 데이터(예: 사진, 일정 또는 주소록)에 대한 액세스 권한을 필요로 하는 경우, 당사는 동의를 요청하게 됩니다.


  • Bluetooth.  장치를 앱에 연결하려면 앱에 Bluetooth 연결이 필요합니다. 언제든지 모바일 장치의 설정을 통해 Bluetooth 연결을 차단할 수 있습니다. 

  • 위치. Android 운영 체제는 장치에 연결하기 위해 코오스 지리적 위치 정보를 필요로 합니다. 

    iOS 운영 체제는 앱과 장치가 근거리에 있는지 인식하기 위해 지리적 위치 정보를 필요로 합니다. 하지만, Philips는 어떠한 방식으로도 해당 데이터를 처리하지 않습니다.  해당 데이터는 Philips가 액세스할 수 없는 모바일 장치의 앱에 저장된 상태로 있습니다. 프로필 및/또는 앱을 삭제하면, 모바일 장치에서 해당 데이터가 삭제됩니다.

    언제든지 모바일 장치의 설정을 통해 지리적 위치 정보 수집을 차단할 수 있습니다.  

  • 파일. 앱은 언어 구성과 앱의 동작을 위해 사용하는 기타 파일(예: 그래픽, 미디어 파일 또는 기타 대형 프로그램 자산)을 저장하기 위해 모바일 장치의 파일에 대한 액세스가 필요합니다. 앱을 삭제하면, 모바일 장치에서 해당 데이터가 삭제됩니다.
      
  • 때때로 권한은 모바일 장치의 운영 체제에 대한 기술적인 전제 조건이 됩니다. 이 경우 앱은 해당 센서 또는 데이터에 액세스할 수 있는 권한을 요청할 수 있습니다. 하지만 서비스를 제공하기 위해 반드시 필요하고 귀하가 동의를 제공한 이후가 아니라면 당사는 해당 데이터를 수집하지 않습니다.
개인 데이터 공유 대상


Philips는 본 개인정보 취급방침 및/또는 관련 법률에 따라 귀하의 개인 데이터를 제3자 서비스 제공업체, 비즈니스 파트너 또는 기타 제3자에게 공개할 수 있습니다.

서비스 제공업체


당사는 당사 서비스의 운영, 제공, 개선, 이해, 사용자 맞춤, 지원 및 마케팅에 도움을 받기 위해 제3자 서비스 제공업체와 협력합니다.

당사는 귀하의 개인 데이터를 다음 서비스 제공업체와 공유할 수 있습니다.

  •  IT 및 클라우드 제공업체

이 서비스 제공업체는 앱을 실행하거나 서비스를 제공하는 데 필요한 하드웨어, 소프트웨어, 네트워킹, 스토리지, 거래 서비스 및/또는 관련 기술을 제공합니다.

  • 결제

당사는 앱 스토어 또는 결제를 처리하는 제3자 등을 포함하여 본 앱의 결제 기능과 관련된 귀하의 재무 데이터를 다루고 처리하는 서비스 제공업체인 WorldPay와 협력하고 있습니다.

Philips는 서비스 제공업체에게 귀하의 개인 데이터에 대해 당사가 제공하는 수준과 유사한 적절한 수준의 보호를 제공하도록 요구합니다. 당사는 서비스 제공업체가 당사의 지침과 위에 언급한 특정 용도로만 귀하의 개인 데이터를 처리하고, 특정 서비스를 제공하는 데 필요한 최소한의 데이터에 액세스하며, 귀하의 개인 데이터의 보안을 지키도록 요구합니다.
 

기타 제3자

Philips는 자체적인 목적으로 귀하의 개인 데이터를 처리하는 제3자와도 협력할 수 있습니다. Philips가 귀하의 개인 데이터를 자체적인 목적으로 사용하는 제3자와 개인 데이터를 공유하는 경우, Philips는 귀하의 개인 데이터를 공유하기 전에 관련 법률에 따라 귀하에게 알려주고/또는 귀하의 동의를 얻을 것입니다. 이 경우, 개인정보 취급방침은 수집하는 개인 데이터의 유형, 사용, 처리 및 보호 방법을 포함하여 개인정보 보호방침에 대해 알려주므로, 해당 업체의 개인정보 취급방침을 신중하게 읽으십시오.
 

Philips는 때때로 비즈니스 또는 비즈니스의 일부를 타 회사에 판매합니다. 이러한 소유권 이전에는 해당 비즈니스와 직접적으로 관련된 귀하의 개인 데이터를 구매 회사에 이전하는 것이 포함될 수 있습니다. 당사의 개인정보 취급방침에 따른 당사의 모든 권리와 의무는 합병, 인수, 구조 조정 또는 자산 매각과 관련하여 Philips가 계열사에, 또는 법률에 근거하여 또는 다른 방식으로 자유롭게 양도할 수 있으며, 당사의 계열사, 승계 업체 또는 새 소유자에게 귀하의 개인 데이터를 이전할 수 있습니다.


귀하의 요구에 의해, 당사는 귀하의 개인 데이터를 다음의 제3자와 공유할 수 있습니다.
 

  • Delta Dental(미국 한정)
  • ONVZ(네덜란드 한정)
  • Amazon(Amazon DRS가 귀하의 국가에서 사용 가능한 경우 - 자세한 내용은 아래 참조)

 

이러한 제3자는 귀하에게 자체 서비스를 제공할 수 있습니다. 귀하의 요구 및/또는 관련 법률에 따라, 당사는 귀하의 개인 데이터를 이러한 제3자와 공유할 수 있습니다.



We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations)Data about your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected product. This data may include: IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, websites you visit.

Amazon 대시 보충 서비스

일부 국가에서 당사는 BrushSync 재주문 서비스(이하 "BrushSync")를 지원합니다. BrushSync에 가입하면, 앱은 귀하를 위해 Amazon의 대시 보충 서비스(Dash Replacement Service, DRS)(이하 "DRS")를 통해 자동 칫솔모 주문을 신청합니다. 이러한 목적을 위해, 귀하는 Amazon 계정에 로그인해야 하며, Amazon은 귀하에게 자체 서비스를 제공합니다. Amazon의 이용 약관과 개인정보 취급방침은 수집하는 개인 데이터의 유형, 사용, 처리 및 보호 방법을 포함하여 개인정보 보호방침에 대해 알려주므로, Amazon의 이용 약관개인정보 취급방침을 읽으십시오.



BrushSync 구독 가입 설정 시, 당사는 Amazon과 다음 데이터를 공유합니다. 장치 일련 번호, 장치 모델(hx 번호) 및 새 칫솔모를 주문할 시기(이하 "BrushSync 데이터").  구독 가입 정보를 추적하기 위해, 당사는 Amazon 고객 ID를 저장합니다. BrushSync 구독 가입을 취소하면, 당사는 해당 고객 ID를 삭제합니다.  귀하는 언제든 (i) 앱의 내 칫솔모 페이지 상의 재주문 설정을 사용하여 주문을 일시 중지하거나 변경할 수 있고/또는 (ii) Amazon을 통해 주문을 취소할 수 있습니다.
 

귀하의 BrushSync 데이터와 귀하의 Amazon 고객 ID는 BrushSync에 가입 시 상기 목적으로만 처리되므로, 당사는 규정(EU) 2016/679 6.1.(b) 항에 따라 귀하가 적법한 당사자인 계약을 이행하는 데 본 처리가 필요하다고 생각합니다.

국가 간 이전

귀하의 개인 데이터는 당사가 시설을 보유하고 있거나 당사가 고용한 서비스 제공 업체가 있는 모든 국가에서 저장 및 처리될 수 있으며, 서비스를 사용함으로써 귀하는 거주 국가 이외의 국가로의 정보 이전과, 해당 국가가 귀하의 국가와는 다른 데이터 보호 규칙을 갖고 있을 수 있다는 사실을 인지합니다. 특정 상황에서, 해당 국가의 법원, 법 집행 기관, 규제 기관 또는 보안 당국이 귀하의 개인 데이터에 액세스할 권한이 있습니다.



귀하가 EEA에 위치해 있는 경우, EEA 표준에 따라 적절한 수준의 데이터 보호를 제공하는 것으로 유럽연합 집행위원회가 인정한 비EEA 국가에 위치한 당사의 계열사 또는 서비스 제공업체로 귀하의 개인 데이터가 이전될 수 있습니다(해당 국가의 전체 목록은 여기에서 사용 가능합니다 http://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/international-transfers/adequacy/index_en.htm). 

EEA로부터 미국과 같이 유럽연합 집행위원회가 적절하지 않다고 판단하는 국가로의 이전을 위해, 당사는 고객, 공급업체 및 비즈니스 파트너 데이터에 대한 구속력 있는 회사 규칙 및/또는 귀하의 개인 데이터를 보호하기 위해 유럽연합 집행위원회로부터 채택된 표준 계약 조항과 같은 적절한 조치를 취했습니다. 위의 링크를 따라가거나 privacy@philips.com에 연락하여 이러한 조치의 사본을 얻을 수 있습니다.

당사가 귀하의 데이터를 보유하는 기간

당사는 데이터가 수집되는 목적에 비추어 볼 때 필요하거나 허용되는 경우에만 개인 데이터를 보관합니다. 당사에서 보관 기간을 결정하는 데 사용하는 기준에는  (i) 귀하가 앱과 서비스를 사용하는 기간, (ii) 당사가 따라야 하는 법적 의무가 있는지 여부 또는 (iii) 법적 지위(예. 적용 가능한 법령 제한, 소송 또는 규제 조사 관련)에 비추어 볼 때 보관이 권장되는지 여부가 포함됩니다.
귀하의 선택과 권리

귀하가 이전에 당사에 제공한 개인 데이터에 대한 액세스, 시정, 삭제, 제한 또는 처리 거부 요청을 제출하려는 경우, 또는 다른 회사에 제출할 목적으로 귀하의 개인 데이터의 전자 사본 수신 요청을 제출하려는 경우(관련 법률에 따라 데이터 이식에 대한 권리가 귀하에게 제공되는 경우) privacy@philips.com으로 문의하십시오. 당사는 관련 법률에 따라 귀하의 요청에 대응할 것입니다.



귀하의 요청에 귀하가 액세스, 시정, 삭제, 제한 또는 처리를 거부하고자 하는 개인 데이터를 명확하게 기재하십시오. 보호를 위해, 당사는 귀하가 당사에 요청 전송 시 사용한 귀하의 계정, 이메일 주소 또는 기타 계정 정보와 관련된 개인 데이터에 관해서만 요청을 처리할 수 있으며, 귀하의 요청을 처리하기 전에 귀하의 신원을 확인해야 할 수도 있습니다. 당사는 합리적으로 실행 가능한 수준에서 최대한 빨리 귀하의 요청을 따르기 위해 노력할 것입니다.

당사가 귀하의 개인 데이터를 수집 및/또는 처리하기 위해 동의에 기반을 두고 있는 경우, 귀하는 철회하기 전 동의에 근거한 처리의 적법성에 영향을 미치지 않고 언제든지 귀하의 동의를 철회할 수 있습니다.
 

귀하의 선택과 권리(의 일부)를 사용하는 경우, 귀하는 당사의 서비스를 더 이상 전체 또는 부분적으로 사용하지 못할 수도 있다는 점에 유의하십시오.

당사는 귀하의 개인 데이터를 보호합니다

당사는 귀하가 Philips에 위탁한 데이터를 우발적인 또는 승인되지 않은 변경, 분실, 오용, 공개 또는 액세스로부터 보호해야 하는 당사의 의무를 무겁게 받아들이고 있습니다. Philips는 다양한 보안 기술, 기술적 및 조직적인 조치를 사용하여 귀하의 데이터를 보호합니다. 이를 위해, 당사는 그 중에서도 특히 액세스 제어를 구현하고, 방화벽을 사용하며, 프로토콜을 보호합니다.

부모를 위한 특별 정보


본 서비스가 어린이에게 제공되지는 않지만, 관련 법률에 정의된 바와 같이 자녀의 개인 데이터를 수집, 사용 또는 공개하기 전 부모 또는 보호자의 허락이 필요할 때 해당 법률을 준수하는 것이 Philips의 정책입니다. 당사는 어린이의 개인정보 보호를 위해 노력하고 있으며 부모와 보호자가 자녀의 온라인 활동과 관심 분야에서 적극적인 역할을 하도록 강력히 권장합니다.
 

부모 또는 보호자가 자녀가 그들의 동의 없이 자녀의 개인 데이터를 당사에 제공한 사실을 알고 있는 경우, privacy@philips.com으로 문의하십시오. 자녀가 당사에 개인 데이터를 제공한 사실을 확인하게 되면, 당사는 파일에서 해당 데이터를 삭제합니다.

지역별 정보: 귀하의 캘리포니아 개인정보 권리(미국 한정)

캘리포니아 민법 제 1798.83 항은 캘리포니아 주민인 고객이 이전 연도에 다이렉트 마케팅 목적으로 당사가 제3자에게 공개한 개인 데이터(있는 경우)에 대한 정보를 1년에 한 번 무료로 당사에 요청하고 취득하도록 허용합니다. 해당되는 경우, 이 정보에는 공유된 개인 데이터의 범주 목록과 직전 연도에 당사가 정보를 공유한 모든 제3자의 이름과 주소가 포함됩니다. 귀하가 캘리포니아 거주자이며 해당 요청을 하려면, 다음의 당사 개인정보 보호 웹사이트를 방문하십시오. http://www.philips.com/a-w/privacy/questions-and-feedback.html

본 개인정보 취급방침의 변경

당사의 서비스는 사전 통보 없이 수시로 변경될 수 있습니다. 이러한 이유로, 당사는 수시로 본 개인정보 취급방침을 개정하거나 업데이트할 권리가 있습니다. 본 개인정보 취급방침을 업데이트할 경우, 본 개인정보 취급방침의 상단에 있는 날짜도 업데이트됩니다.

본 개인정보 취급방침의 최신 버전을 정기적으로 검토하는 것이 좋습니다.
 

새로운 개인정보 취급방침은 발행 즉시 효력이 발생합니다. 개정된 취급방침에 동의하지 않으면, 기본 설정을 변경하거나 서비스 사용 중단을 고려해야 합니다. 변경 사항이 효력을 발생한 후에도 서비스에 계속 액세스하거나 사용하면, 귀하가 수정된 개인정보 취급방침에 대한 정보를 얻었고 동의한 것으로 간주됩니다.

문의

본 개인정보 취급방침이나 Philips가 귀하의 개인 데이터를 사용하는 방법에 관하여 질문이 있으면, 데이터 보호 책임자에게 privacy@philips.com으로 문의하십시오. 다른 방법으로, 귀하는 귀하의 국가 또는 지역에 대해 권한이 있는 감독 당국에 불만을 제기할 권리가 있습니다.
 

Philips Oral Healthcare, LLC

22100 Bothell Everett Highway,

WA 98042, Bothell