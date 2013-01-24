서비스 제공업체



당사는 당사 서비스의 운영, 제공, 개선, 이해, 사용자 맞춤, 지원 및 마케팅에 도움을 받기 위해 제3자 서비스 제공업체와 협력합니다.





당사는 귀하의 개인 데이터를 다음 서비스 제공업체와 공유할 수 있습니다.





IT 및 클라우드 제공업체

이 서비스 제공업체는 앱을 실행하거나 서비스를 제공하는 데 필요한 하드웨어, 소프트웨어, 네트워킹, 스토리지, 거래 서비스 및/또는 관련 기술을 제공합니다.





결제

당사는 앱 스토어 또는 결제를 처리하는 제3자 등을 포함하여 본 앱의 결제 기능과 관련된 귀하의 재무 데이터를 다루고 처리하는 서비스 제공업체인 WorldPay와 협력하고 있습니다.



Philips는 서비스 제공업체에게 귀하의 개인 데이터에 대해 당사가 제공하는 수준과 유사한 적절한 수준의 보호를 제공하도록 요구합니다. 당사는 서비스 제공업체가 당사의 지침과 위에 언급한 특정 용도로만 귀하의 개인 데이터를 처리하고, 특정 서비스를 제공하는 데 필요한 최소한의 데이터에 액세스하며, 귀하의 개인 데이터의 보안을 지키도록 요구합니다.



기타 제3자

Philips는 자체적인 목적으로 귀하의 개인 데이터를 처리하는 제3자와도 협력할 수 있습니다. Philips가 귀하의 개인 데이터를 자체적인 목적으로 사용하는 제3자와 개인 데이터를 공유하는 경우, Philips는 귀하의 개인 데이터를 공유하기 전에 관련 법률에 따라 귀하에게 알려주고/또는 귀하의 동의를 얻을 것입니다. 이 경우, 개인정보 취급방침은 수집하는 개인 데이터의 유형, 사용, 처리 및 보호 방법을 포함하여 개인정보 보호방침에 대해 알려주므로, 해당 업체의 개인정보 취급방침을 신중하게 읽으십시오.



Philips는 때때로 비즈니스 또는 비즈니스의 일부를 타 회사에 판매합니다. 이러한 소유권 이전에는 해당 비즈니스와 직접적으로 관련된 귀하의 개인 데이터를 구매 회사에 이전하는 것이 포함될 수 있습니다. 당사의 개인정보 취급방침에 따른 당사의 모든 권리와 의무는 합병, 인수, 구조 조정 또는 자산 매각과 관련하여 Philips가 계열사에, 또는 법률에 근거하여 또는 다른 방식으로 자유롭게 양도할 수 있으며, 당사의 계열사, 승계 업체 또는 새 소유자에게 귀하의 개인 데이터를 이전할 수 있습니다.



귀하의 요구에 의해, 당사는 귀하의 개인 데이터를 다음의 제3자와 공유할 수 있습니다.



Delta Dental (미국 한정)

(미국 한정) ONVZ (네덜란드 한정)

(네덜란드 한정) Amazon(Amazon DRS가 귀하의 국가에서 사용 가능한 경우 - 자세한 내용은 아래 참조)

이러한 제3자는 귀하에게 자체 서비스를 제공할 수 있습니다. 귀하의 요구 및/또는 관련 법률에 따라, 당사는 귀하의 개인 데이터를 이러한 제3자와 공유할 수 있습니다.





We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations)Data about your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected product. This data may include: IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, websites you visit.

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in 유럽, 미국, 중남미, 도쿄 또는 시드니 및 중국 . Grooming App service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

