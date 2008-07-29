Class hero - Teen saves classmate by performing CPR until help arrives



2008-09-28



2008-07-29

By Magdalena Wegrzyn

지난 4월 7일 Lori Hayden이 등교하는 딸 Lindsay에게 인사를 건넬 때까지만 해도, 그날은 평범한 하루처럼 보였다.



“월요일에 당신의 딸을 학교로 보내고 이런 일이 일어날 것이라고는 전혀 생각하지 못하겠죠”라고 Lori는 말한다.



웨스트민스터의 Standley Lake 고등학교에 다니는 17살의 Lindsay는 점심 시간 이후 교실에서 쓰러져 갑자기 심장이 멈추었다. 그녀의 같은 반 친구인 18살의 Cameron Durand 가 바로 조치를 취해 방해가 되는 책상들을 치우고, Lindsay의 머리 아래 재킷을 깔았다. Lindsay의 안색이 창백해지고 호흡을 멈추자, Durand는 심폐소생술을 시작했다.



Durand는 워터월드에서 3년간 구조요원으로 일하며 반복적인 훈련으로 심폐소생술에 익숙해져 있었다.



“그 당시에는 얼마나 긴장되는 순간인지 느낄수가 없었어요.”



미국심장학회에 따르면, 급성심정지 환자가 심폐소생술 없이 방치되었을 때, 매 1분이 지날 때마다 그 생존률이 7 내지 10%씩 감소한다. 4~6분 이내에 뇌 손상이 시작된다.



“응급의료진이 도착하기 전에 누군가 심폐소생술을 시작하지 않는다면 그 사람을 구할 수 있는 가능성은 거의 없습니다.” Longmont United 병원의 응급의료진이자 응급의료서비스의 코스 디렉터인 Cindy Jarrell은 전한다. “저희가 현장에 도착하기 전 심폐소생술을 받지 못한 사람을 구해낸 적은 전혀 없습니다.”



Durand가 심폐소생술을 행하는 동안 다른 두 명의 급우들은 학교의 경찰관 Dan Mayer에게 달려가 사건을 전했다. Mayer는 학교의 제세동기를 가져와 Lindsay에게 심장 충격을 가했다.



Lindsay의 생명을 구한 필립스의 하트스타트 FRx 제세동기는 2006년 Durand의 가장 친한 친구였던 Dan Lunger가 심장 이상으로 사망한 뒤 학교에 기증된 것이다. Lunger의 가족은 그를 기억하기 위해 2,500 달러 상당의 제세동기를 기증했다.



“그 제세동기는 거의 1년동안 먼지가 쌓인 채 방치되었어요. 전혀 사용된 적도 없고, 누구도 만진 적도 없어요. 캐비닛이 열린 적 조차 없었죠.” Lindsay는 말했다.



Longmont의 소방관이자 심폐소생술 강사인 Michael Freyta는, 심실세동을 겪는 심장은 동결 상태가 반복되는 컴퓨터와도 같다고 설명했다. 제세동기는 심장에 충격을 가해 이러한 상태에서 빠져나오게끔 재부팅해주는 기기다.



Lindsay에게 사용된 AED(체외형 자동심장제세동기)는 구조자에게 음성 안내를 제공한다.



'AED는 우리가 사용할 수 있는 가장 간단한 도구입니다. 만약 심장이 제대로 기능하고 있다면 충격을 가하지 않습니다.' 라고 Freyta는 설명한다.



Lindsay는 라파예트의 Good Samaritan 병원으로 이송되었다가 나중에 오로라의 어린이병원으로 옮겨졌다.



Lindsay 는 “카메론이 저를 구했다고 들었지만, 저는 “무엇으로부터?”라는 생각만 들었어요. 저는 아직도 무슨 일이 일어난 건지 정말 모르겠어요.”라고 한다.



Lindsay는 3일 후 겨드랑이 아래 이식형 심혈관 제세동기를 부착하는 수술을 받았다. 이 기기는 부정맥을 감지하고 전기 충격으로 이를 교정해 준다.



Lindsay의 심장이 갑자기 정지한 정확한 이유는 아직도 미스테리로 남아있다.



Lindsay가 쓰러진지 3개월이 되어가는 지금, 그녀는 완전히 회복되었다. 그녀는 가을에 콜로라도 주립대학에 들어가 커뮤니케이션을 전공할 계획이다. 그녀의 사명 중 하나는 제세동기에 대해 사람들을 계몽시키는 것이다.



“Dan이 사망하고, Dan을 위한 재단이 학교에 제세동기를 기증하고, 바로 그 제세동기가 제 생명을 구했다는 사실을 생각해보면 소름이 끼쳐요.” Lindsay가 말했다.



Durand는 “중요한 것은, Dan이 사망하지 않았다면 우리에게는 제세동기가 없었을 거라는 사실입니다.”라고 말했다.



Durand는 덴버의 메트로폴리탄 주립대학에서 생물학을 전공할 예정이고, 장래에 의사가 되기를 희망한다. 그는 어떠한 찬사에도 그저 어깨를 으쓱이며 “저는 그저 사람들을 돕고 싶을 뿐입니다.”라고 말한다.



WESTMINSTER - When Lori Hayden said goodbye to her daughter before school on April 7, it seemed like a normal day.



“You send your daughter to school on Monday, and you never think something like this could happen,” she said.



After lunch that Monday, Lori’s daughter Lindsay, a 17-year-old senior at Standley Lake High School in Westminster, collapsed during class and went INTO sudden cardiac arrest.



Her friend and classmate, 18-year-old Cameron Durand, launched INTO action. Pushing desks out of the way, he laid his jacket under Hayden’s head. When Hayden turned a blue color and stopped breathing, Durand started CPR.



A lifeguard at Water World for three years, Durand said his training took over and it was “second nature.”



“It didn’t hit me how intense it was until afterward,” he said.



The American Heart Association reports that for every minute a sudden cardiac arrest victim is without CPR, their chances of survival DROP 7 to 10 percent. Within four to six minutes, brain damage sets in.



“If somebody hasn’t started CPR once the paramedics get there, we have little to no chance to save that person,” said Cindy Jarrell, a paramedic and the EMS course director at Longmont United Hospital. “I’ve never saved anybody that hasn’t had CPR prior to us getting there.”



While Durand performed CPR, two classmates alerted the school’s resource police officer, Dan Mayer, about Hayden’s collapse.



When he arrived on the scene, Mayer used the school’s defibrillator to shock Hayden’s heart.



The Philips HeartStart FRx Defibrillator that saved Hayden’s life was given to the school after Dan Lunger, Durand’s best friend, died FROM a heart abnormality in 2006. Lunger’s family donated the $2,500 defibrillator in memory of their son.

“It sat there with dust on it for a year almost,” Hayden said. “It has never been used. It has never been touched. The door had never been opened.”



A heart going through fibrillation is like a computer that’s frozen in a loop, Longmont firefighter and CPR instructor Michael Freyta explained.



A defibrillator “re-boots” the heart to shock it out of the loop.



An automated external defibrillator, like the one that was used on Hayden, provides voice commands for the rescuer.



“It’s really about the most simplistic tools out there,” Freyta said, explaining that if the device detects a working heart rate, it will not shock.



Hayden was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette and later transferred to The Children’s Hospital in Aurora.



“They told me on Tuesday, ‘Cameron saved you,’ and I was like, ‘From what?’” she said. “I still didn’t really know what happened.”



Hayden was taken INTO surgery three days later to have an implantable cardioverter defibrillator sewn under the skin of her armpit. The device can detect an arrhythmia and deliver electrical jolts to correct it.



The exact cause of Hayden’s sudden cardiac arrest remains a mystery.



Now, close to three months after her collapse, Hayden has made a full recovery. She plans to attend Colorado State University in the fall and major in communications.



Part of her crusade is to educate people about defibrillators.



“It gives you goosebumps to think that Dan died and his foundation gave that unit to the school, which then saved my life,” Hayden said.



“Bottom line, if he hadn’t passed away, we wouldn’t have had that,” Durand said.



Durand plans to major in biology at Metropolitan State College in Denver and hopes to eventually become a doctor.



“I just want to help people,” he said, shrugging off any accolades.



