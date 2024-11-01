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Customer Support

Customer support

필립스는 고객과의 소통을 위해 최선을 다합니다.

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Support documentation for Philips customers 

We offer user guides and service manuals for the operation and care of your Philips software and products.

Philips InCenter  

Extranet for customers with a Philips contract.    Learn More

 

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Quality and Regulatory Affairs documents

 

Diagnostic ECG / Cardiology products

 

Medical Supplies

 

Patient Monitoring products

 

Resuscitation/Defibrillators products

 

Temperature Modulation Therap


Hospital Respiratory (Philips Respironics)

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Please submit a form to have specific information sent to you.

 

Interventional X-ray

 

Radiation Oncology

 

CT

 

MRI

 

Nuclear Medicine

 

Ultrasound

Product Security  

 

Philips Healthcare is deeply committed to proactively addressing the security concerns of our customers. To guide our efforts, we have created a global policy to address the evolving nature of security in medical technology, including product feature requirements, security threat assessment and tracking, and compliance with local government standards.

 

Learn more

Conformance and integration

링크를 클릭하면 공식 Philips Electronics Ltd.("Philips") 웹사이트를 종료하게 됩니다. 이 사이트에 나타날 수 있는 제3자 웹사이트에 대한 링크는 귀하의 편의를 위해서만 제공되며 링크된 웹사이트에서 제공되는 정보의 제휴 또는 보증을 나타내지 않습니다. Philips는 제3자 웹사이트 또는 여기에 포함된 정보와 관련하여 어떠한 종류의 진술이나 보증도 하지 않습니다.

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© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. 판권 소유.

링크를 클릭하면 공식 Philips Electronics Ltd.("Philips") 웹사이트를 종료하게 됩니다. 이 사이트에 나타날 수 있는 제3자 웹사이트에 대한 링크는 귀하의 편의를 위해서만 제공되며 링크된 웹사이트에서 제공되는 정보의 제휴 또는 보증을 나타내지 않습니다. Philips는 제3자 웹사이트 또는 여기에 포함된 정보와 관련하여 어떠한 종류의 진술이나 보증도 하지 않습니다.

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You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

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