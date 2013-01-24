홈페이지
Lumify

범용초음파영상진단장치 루미파이


당신의 스마트 기기를 휴대용 초음파 루미파이로

필립스의 앱 기반 모바일 초음파는 당신의 스마트 기기에서 초음파 검진을 가능하게 만들어 줍니다.

귀하의 연락 사유를 명시함으로써보다 나은 서비스를 제공 할 수 있습니다.
실시간 통합 원격 초음파 기능 – Lumify with Reacts

실시간 통합 원격 초음파 시스템
실시간 양방향 화상통신으로 필요한 순간에 효과적이고 의미 있는 협업이 가능합니다. Reacts 기능이 탑재된 루미파이가 어떻게 서로 다른 곳에 있는 의료진과 환자를 연결하여 변화를 실현하는지 확인해보세요.
앱 기반의 초음파 시스템

앱기반의 초음파 시스템
고화질의 모바일 초음파 루미파이를 활용하면 다양한 장소에서 초음파 검사가 가능합니다. 루미파이 앱을 설치하고 트랜스듀서를 연결하면 필요시 환자를 빠르게 진단하고 치료할 수 있습니다.
Lumify 화면
번호 1 아이콘

루미파이 앱을 다운받으세요

구글 플레이 스토어에서 안드로이드 스마트 기기에 루미파이 앱을 다운로드 받을 수 있습니다.
Google play
트랜스듀서 연결
번호 2 아이콘

루미파이 트랜스듀서를 연결하세요

당신의 스마트 기기가 간단한 USB 연결로 휴대용 초음파 장비가 됩니다.
Lumify
번호 3 아이콘

환자 스캔을 시작하세요


당신의 스마트 기기에서 필립스의 고화질 초음파 스캔을 빠르게 시작하세요.
프리셋 탐색
S4-1
S4-1

진료실용 초음파 애플리케이션

트랜스듀서선택:

 

S4-1 휴대용 초음파 트랜스듀서는 다양한 검진 유형을 지원합니다.

 

섹터 어레이 루미파이(Lumify) S4-1 트랜스듀서를 사용하면 호환 가능한 모바일 스마트 기기 또는 스마트폰으로 직접 심장 기능을 검진하거나 FAST 검진을 수행하는 데 유용합니다. 루미파이(Lumify) S4-1을 사용하면 휴대 가능한 기기로 필립스(Philips) 의 고화질 심장 이미지를 촬영할 수 있어 화질저하가 적은 휴대성이 가능합니다.

폐
Lung
심장
Cardiac
복 부
Abdomen
산부인과
OB/Gyn
빠른
FAST
L12-4
L12-4

L12-4 트랜스듀서는 다양한 검진 유형을 지원합니다

 

환자의 상해를 진단하거나 관절을 치료해야 하는 등의 경우 루미파이(Lumify) L12-4 휴대용 근골격 초음파를 사용하면 근육과 조직을 자세하게 볼 수 있습니다. 정확도가 높아서 신뢰할 수 있고, 치료 계획을 빠르게 세우고 환자의 만족도를 높이는데 도움을 드립니다.

폐
Lung
혈관
Vascular
연부 조직
Soft-Tissue
MSK
MSK
피상적
Superficial
c5-2
C5-2

C5-2 트랜스듀서는 다양한 검진 유형을 지원합니다

 

Triple A 를 검사하고 임산부를 진단하고 유리심출물을 찾는 등의 다양한 용도로 사용할 수 있습니다. 루미파이(Lumify) C5-2 트랜스듀서의 여러가지 이미지 설정을 사용하면 이동 중에도 올바른 결정을 빠르게 내릴 수 있습니다.

폐
Lung
복 부
Abdomen
담 낭
Gallbladder
산부인과
OB/Gyn
루미파이 시스템


루미파이는 단순한 모바일 초음파 기기를 넘어서 환자를 진단하고 치료하기 위한 통합 시스템을 제공합니다.
고화질 이미지

고화질 이미지


수십 년의 전문 기술이 집약된 필립스 초음파 이미지는 의료진들이 빠르고 정확한 의사결정을 내리는 데 도움을 줍니다.
HIPAA 규정 준수 & 데이터 암호화

HIPAA 규정 준수 & 데이터 암호화


루미파이는 신규 암호화 및 데이터 보안 시스템이 지원되고, 기업 데이터 보안 정책을 준수하도록 만들어졌습니다. 자세한 내용은 루미파이 시스템과 데이터 보안 문서를 참조하세요.
쉬운 공유 & 멀티태스킹

쉬운 공유 & 멀티태스킹


루미파이는 의료 영상 저장 정보 시스템(PACS)과 쉽게 연동될 뿐만 아니라 이메일이나 공유 네트워크를 통해 이미지, 동영상, 메모를 빠르게 공유할 수 있습니다. 앱 기반의 플랫폼이므로 인터넷 검색과 같이 스마트 기기의 다양한 기능을 활용하기에도 편리합니다.
실시간 업데이트

실시간 업데이트


자동 업데이트를 통해 소프트웨어를 최신 버전으로 업그레이드하고 새롭게 추가되는 기능들을 사용해 보세요.
지속적인 지원

지속적인 지원


루미파이 지원 페이지에서 자주 묻는 질문에 대한 FAQ와 제품 문서를 확인할 수 있습니다. 또한 문의하기를 통해 필립스 고객서비스에 직접 연락할 수 있습니다.

다양한 루미파이 임상 사용 유형을 알아보세요

