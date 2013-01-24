당신의 스마트 기기를 휴대용 초음파 루미파이로
필립스의 앱 기반 모바일 초음파는 당신의 스마트 기기에서 초음파 검진을 가능하게 만들어 줍니다.
S4-1 휴대용 초음파 트랜스듀서는 다양한 검진 유형을 지원합니다.
섹터 어레이 루미파이(Lumify) S4-1 트랜스듀서를 사용하면 호환 가능한 모바일 스마트 기기 또는 스마트폰으로 직접 심장 기능을 검진하거나 FAST 검진을 수행하는 데 유용합니다. 루미파이(Lumify) S4-1을 사용하면 휴대 가능한 기기로 필립스(Philips) 의 고화질 심장 이미지를 촬영할 수 있어 화질저하가 적은 휴대성이 가능합니다.
환자의 상해를 진단하거나 관절을 치료해야 하는 등의 경우 루미파이(Lumify) L12-4 휴대용 근골격 초음파를 사용하면 근육과 조직을 자세하게 볼 수 있습니다. 정확도가 높아서 신뢰할 수 있고, 치료 계획을 빠르게 세우고 환자의 만족도를 높이는데 도움을 드립니다.
Triple A 를 검사하고 임산부를 진단하고 유리심출물을 찾는 등의 다양한 용도로 사용할 수 있습니다. 루미파이(Lumify) C5-2 트랜스듀서의 여러가지 이미지 설정을 사용하면 이동 중에도 올바른 결정을 빠르게 내릴 수 있습니다.
