Philips Product Security Status documents have product-specific vulnerability updates and security-related information such as supported anti-virus software, OS security features, and remote service.
Each product has its own table and the products are separated by modality, i.e. Informatics, Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance, etc. The Status Documents list known software vulnerabilities, the current status, and Recommended Customer Action.
Revised tables are posted regularly with the latest available information.
As part of our commitment to product security and customer service, Philips Healthcare supplies our customers with information to help assess and address the vulnerabilities and risks associated with products that maintain or transmit ePHI.
Specifically, Philips Healthcare is using the Manufacturer Disclosure Statement for Medical Device Security (MDS²) to provide security information about its products.
The MDS² contains product specific security information such as:
The MDS², a universal reporting form which allows Philips Healthcare to supply its customers with model-specific information, is endorsed by the American College of Clinical Engineering (ACCE), ECRI (formerly the Emergency Care Research Institute), the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), and the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS).
The form also contains security practice recommendations and explanatory notes from the manufacturer as well as detailed.
To register, send an e-mail to incenter@philips.com providing the following information:
Once your request is processed, you will receive an email from GCS Helpdesk with login and passcode information.
Already registered?
Philips Healthcare Product Security Update – Heartbleed Vulnerability
Philips Healthcare is aware of the OpenSSL ‘heartbleed’ security vulnerability. The vulnerability (assigned CVE-2014-0160) impacts OpenSSL versions 1.0.1 – 1.0.1f. The effect of this vulnerability on Philips healthcare products and services is being investigated by the Philips engineering and product security teams. Customers will be notified once a solution is available for any affected product(s).
For our Remote Service solution (PRS) we have reviewed all of our customer facing interfaces and VPN connections to our customer facilities, and can confirm that these are not affected by the Heartbleed issue.
Philips Healthcare and Windows XP End of Support
As part of our continued attention to your security needs, Philips Healthcare wishes to bring to your attention that Microsoft has discontinued support for the Microsoft Windows XP Operating System, following
April 8, 2014.
Where feasible, Philips Healthcare has been developing solutions for products running Windows XP to address continuity of protection against known and emerging security threats and vulnerabilities.
To this end, Philips Healthcare will provide product-specific Statements to assist customers. Where applicable, these Product Statements may provide upgrade or field change order information.
Philips Xper-IM vulnerability information (21 Feb 2013)
Philips Healthcare is aware that researchers at a recent cyber-security conference in Florida presented on a security vulnerability in a system component of the Philips Xper Information Management System. This has been investigated by the responsible Philips engineering and product security experts and we expect to provide a software update within a short period of time once the software validation has been completed. Affected customers will be notified directly once this software update is available.
A related concern regarding the disclosure during the conference of service passwords used on Xper IM systems is already being addressed by a Philips Field Change Order (FCO 83000171) which is currently being distributed to all affected customers. The information provided by this FCO also contains instructions to mitigate the above network-based heap overflow vulnerability in the interim.
Customers with specific questions regarding any security advisory and their Philips Healthcare products are asked to may send an e-mail to productsecurity@philips.com, contact their Philips Service Representative or contact their regional Philips Service Support.
Any media inquiries should be directed to:
Mario Fante, mario.fante@philips.com
or (outside N. America):
Steve Klink, steve.klink@philips.com
Philips manufactures, sells and helps you maintain highly complex medical devices and systems. Per policy, only Philips authorized changes are allowed to be made to these systems, either by Philips personnel or under Philips explicit published direction.
Please contact your Philips service representative for specific information about potential vulnerabilities and the availability of patches for your equipment configuration.
