- 주제: Respiratory Management for Severe COVID-19 Patients
- 주요 내용: 중증 코로나 19 환자 치료법, 기계 환기(Mechanical ventilation), Life support 관련 경험 공유
|
Section
|
Speaker
|
Speaker introduction
|
Fangfang Chen (Clinical marketing manager, Philips APAC)
|
Overview of Resp Management for Severe COVID-19 in China
|
Prof. Rongchang CHEN (중국)
|
Overview of Resp Management for Severe COVID-19 in Ital
|
Prof. Stefano NAVA (이탈리아)
|
NIV management of COVID-19 case in Beijing
|
Prof. Lixin XIE (중국)
|
NIV management of COVID-19 case in Wuhan
|
Prof. Pinghua PAN (중국)
|
Section
|
Speaker
|
Panel discussion
|
Prof. Nicloas Hart (영국)
Prof. Joao Winck (포르투갈)
Prof. Annalisa Carlucci (이탈리아)
Prof. Amanda Piper (호주)
Part.1 연자 4명 포함
|
Section
|
Speaker
|
Speaker Introduction
|
Dr. Elliott, Prof. Hart (영국)
Prof. Nava, Prof. Pelosi (이탈리아)
Prof. Torres, A/Prof. Lujan (스페인)
Prof. Qiu, Prof. Pan (중국)
Prof. Pottecher (프랑스)
Prof. Hui (홍콩)
A/Prof. Farkas (미국)
|
Opening Speech
|
|
COVID-19 Clinical Phenotype and CT appearance
|
|
Escalation of Non-invasive Ventilatory Support
|
|
Use home ventilators/CPAP for Non-invasive Ventilation and Invasive Ventilation?
|
|
Does early tracheostomy have a role?
|
|
Safety data about environmental contamination and viral spread using HFNC
|
|
Recommendation for staff safety during NIV and Personal Protective Equipment
|
|
COVID-19 Biomarkers
|
|
ICU organization and service design when demand far exceeds supply
|
|
Management for existing patients on HMV who get admitted to hospital
|
|
Summary
|
|
Closing
|
|
Section
|
Speaker
|
Experience of CPAP versus oxygen
|
Dr. Mark Elliott (영국)
Prof. Stephano Nava (이탈리아)
|
A trial of nursing patient prone
|
|
Importance of palliative care
|
|
Cough assist
|
|
High flow nasal therapy
|
|
Topic
|
Speaker
|
Webinar introduction
|
Jan Kimpen, Chief Medical Officer, Philips
|
Welcome speech
|
Dr. Mark Elliott, UK
|
CPAP use in COVID-19
|
A/P. Annalisa Carlucci, Italy
|
HFNT for hypoxemic respiratory failure in COVID-19
|
Prof. Gerard Criner, USA
|
Using pathophysiology & data driven approach to manage critically ill COVID-19 patients
|
Prof. Nicholas Hart, UK
|
Panel discussion
|
All
|
Respiratory management for severe COVID-19 patients – Germany
|
Prof. Wolfram Windisch
|
Fast track management of COVID-19 patients stepped down from ICU
|
Prof. Anita Simonds, UK
|
Remote monitoring of ventilation
|
Dr. Maxime Patout France
|
Twitter based survey of CPAP/HFOT support for COVID 19
|
Dr. Elliott, UK
|
Panel discussion & closing
|
All
|
Topic
|
Speaker
|
Opening Remarks: Temasek’s fight against COVID-19
|
Yeoh Keat Chuan
|
Welcome Remarks from Philips: NIV Therapy for COVID-19 Patients
|
Diederik Zeven
|
Speakers introduction
|
Dr. Mark Elliott
|
International Guidelines for Ventilation for COVID-19
|
Dr. Mark Elliott
|
What strategy should we apply to support patients with respiratory failure
|
Prof. Jin-Nong Zhang
|
NIV Respiratory Support for COVID-19 from Madrid, Spain
|
Dr. Javier Sayas Catalan
|
Live Q&A session with COVID-19 updates
|
China, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore
