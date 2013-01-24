홈페이지
필립스 Webinar 는 주제별 전문가와 함께하는 온라인 세미나로 원하시는 시간과 장소에서 편리하게 시청하실 수 있습니다.

Respiratory Management for Severe COVID-19 Patients

    필립스는 최일선에서 코로나 19 대응에 힘쓰고 계신 의료진들에게 도움을 드리고자, 중국, 이탈리아, 스페인, 영국, 프랑스, 독일, 미국, 홍콩, 포르투갈, 호주에서 중증 코로나 19 환자 들을 직접 치료하신 교수님들을 모시고 코로나 19환자 치료에 대한 각자의 경험과 best practice를 공유하는 Webinar(온라인 세미나)를 마련하였습니다. 전세계 코로나 19 현장의 생생한 임상 경험을 전해들을 수 있는 필립스 Webinar를 통해 유용한 정보를 얻으시길 바랍니다.

    Webinar 1:

     
    • 주제: Respiratory Management for Severe COVID-19 Patients
    • 주요 내용: 중증 코로나 19 환자 치료법, 기계 환기(Mechanical ventilation), Life support 관련 경험 공유
    Part 1. (소요시간: 1시간)

    Section

    Speaker
    Speaker introduction
    Fangfang Chen (Clinical marketing manager, Philips APAC)
    Overview of Resp Management for Severe COVID-19 in China
    Prof. Rongchang CHEN (중국)
    Overview of Resp Management for Severe COVID-19 in Ital
    Prof. Stefano NAVA (이탈리아)
    NIV management of COVID-19 case in Beijing
    Prof. Lixin XIE (중국)
    NIV management of COVID-19 case in Wuhan
    Prof. Pinghua PAN (중국)
    Part 2. (소요시간: 52분)

    Section

    Speaker
    Panel discussion

    Prof. Nicloas Hart (영국)

    Prof. Joao Winck (포르투갈)

    Prof. Annalisa Carlucci (이탈리아)

    Prof. Amanda Piper (호주)

    Part.1 연자 4명 포함

    Webinar 2:

     
    • 주제: International Learning from COVID-19
    • 주요 내용: 코로나 19 진단 및 역학적 특성, 임상 상태에 따른 치료 계획 및 중재 방법, NIV 치료에 대한 가이드 및 의료진 감염 위험성 관리를 위한 각국 의사들의 최신 지견 공유
    Part 1. (소요시간: 2시간)

    Section

    Speaker
    Speaker Introduction

    Dr. Elliott, Prof. Hart (영국)

    Prof. Nava, Prof. Pelosi (이탈리아)

    Prof. Torres, A/Prof. Lujan (스페인)

    Prof. Qiu, Prof. Pan (중국)

    Prof. Pottecher (프랑스)

    Prof. Hui (홍콩)

    A/Prof. Farkas (미국)
    Opening Speech
    COVID-19 Clinical Phenotype and CT appearance
    Escalation of Non-invasive Ventilatory Support
    Use home ventilators/CPAP for Non-invasive Ventilation and Invasive Ventilation?
    Does early tracheostomy have a role?
    Safety data about environmental contamination and viral spread using HFNC
    Recommendation for staff safety during NIV and Personal Protective Equipment
    COVID-19 Biomarkers
    ICU organization and service design when demand far exceeds supply
    Management for existing patients on HMV who get admitted to hospital
    Summary
    Closing
    Part 2. (소요시간: 20분)
     
    • 주제: Use of home ventilators in the acute setting

    Section

    Speaker
    Experience of CPAP versus oxygen

    Dr. Mark Elliott (영국)

    Prof. Stephano Nava (이탈리아)
    A trial of nursing patient prone
    Importance of palliative care
    Cough assist
    High flow nasal therapy

    Webinar 3:


    주제 : International Learning from COVID-19
    주요 내용: 중증 코로나 19 환자 원내 임상 데이터 모니터링 및 호흡부전 치료 케이스 공유
    소요시간: 2시간

    Topic

    Speaker
    Webinar introduction
    Jan Kimpen, Chief Medical Officer, Philips
    Welcome speech
    Dr. Mark Elliott, UK
    CPAP use in COVID-19
    A/P. Annalisa Carlucci, Italy
    HFNT for hypoxemic respiratory failure in COVID-19
    Prof. Gerard Criner, USA
    Using pathophysiology & data driven approach to manage critically ill COVID-19 patients
    Prof. Nicholas Hart, UK
    Panel discussion
    All
    Respiratory management for severe COVID-19 patients – Germany
    Prof. Wolfram Windisch
    Fast track management of COVID-19 patients stepped down from ICU
    Prof. Anita Simonds, UK 
    Remote monitoring of ventilation
    Dr. Maxime Patout France
    Twitter based survey of CPAP/HFOT support for COVID 19
    Dr. Elliott, UK
    Panel discussion & closing
    All

    Webinar 4:


    주제 : International Learning from COVID-19
    주요 내용 : 중증 코로나19 환자를 위한 NIV therapy 

    소요시간: 1시간 46분

    Topic

    Speaker
    Opening Remarks: Temasek’s fight against COVID-19
    Yeoh Keat Chuan
    Welcome Remarks from Philips: NIV Therapy for COVID-19 Patients
    Diederik Zeven
    Speakers introduction
    Dr. Mark Elliott
    International Guidelines for Ventilation for COVID-19
    Dr. Mark Elliott
    What strategy should we apply to support patients with respiratory failure
    Prof. Jin-Nong Zhang
    NIV Respiratory Support for COVID-19 from Madrid, Spain
    Dr. Javier Sayas Catalan
    Live Q&A session with COVID-19 updates
    China, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore
    양식을 작성 후 제출하시면, Webinar 시청 링크를 등록하신 이메일로 보내드립니다.

