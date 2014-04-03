홈페이지
필립스 - 홈페이지로 이동하려면 여기를 클릭하세요

검색어

About Philips

Achieving the highest standard of ethical corporate conduct

Philips Healthcare is a part of Philips Electronics, and its employees are committed to compliance with our corporate General Business Principles or GBP.

As a health care company committed to providing innovative technology and services that enable health care providers to achieve clinical excellence, Philips Healthcare faces additional ethical and compliance challenges and obligations. So we have supplemented the GBP with a health care compliance program.

 

Learn more about our compliance programs.
 
*

요청 세부 정보

* 이 입력란은 필수 항목입니다.
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
귀하의 연락 사유를 명시함으로써보다 나은 서비스를 제공 할 수 있습니다.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*
*

무슨 뜻이에요?
Final CEE consent

Philips Healthcare 2014 compliance program


Philips Healthcare (Philips), a global leader in the growing medical device and diagnostic industry, is committed to providing innovative technology and services that enable health care providers to achieve clinical excellence.

Philips is also committed to strategically conducting business which is consistent with our mission, vision, and values. Philips compliance program is a vital component of a commitment to the highest standard of ethical corporate conduct.

Annual Certification of Compliance with the Corporate Comprehensive Compliance Program for California


Philips Healthcare, a division of Philips Electronics North America Corp., and its affiliates (“Philips”), has established and is operating under a Comprehensive Compliance Program (“CCP”).

Where applicable, is in accordance with the “Compliance Program Guidance for Pharmaceutical Manufacturers” issued by the United States Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (“CPG”), and the AdvaMed and NEMA/MITA Codes of Ethics on Interactions with Healthcare Providers (“Device Industry Codes”).

Not a drug manufacturer
Because Philips is a medical device manufacturer – not a drug manufacturer – certain guidance set forth in the CPG does not apply to Philips and its operations. Similarly, Philips’ CCP is based on Device Industry Codes and not the PhRMA Code of Ethics for the pharmaceutical industry.

With these clarifications and Philips’ good faith understanding of the statutory requirements, Philips is – to the best of its knowledge – in compliance with the provisions of the California Health and Safety Code §§119400-119402, to the extent they apply to Philips Healthcare.
[Updated 03-04-2014]

Compliance updates
Please note that our Philips Healthcare compliance program may vary from country to country to reflect legal differences, and not all programs are available for posting.

What's trending

Recent tweets

News

Read more

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

필립스코리아 대표이사 : 김동희 주소 : 서울시 중구 소월로2길 30(남대문로 5가) 사업자등록번호 : 106-81-02284

통신판매업 신고 : 제 2016-서울중구-1138 [사업자정보확인] 의료기기판매업 신고 : 제 2998호

필립스 고객센터 소비자 가전 : 080-600-6600 슬립케어 : 080-500-0004  의료기기 : 080-372-7777

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand