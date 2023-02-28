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OlfaPure 7100 프리시젼 디퓨저와 주행할 때마다 편안함을 더 많이 느껴 보세요. 플러그 앤 플레이 카트리지가 프랑스에서 제작한 향수를 내보내 긴장을 풀고 집중을 유지할 수 있도록 하며, 멀미를 줄여주고 공기를 상쾌하게 만듭니다.
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With the Philips OlfaPure 7100 car aroma diffuser, you can choose the perfect scent for your mood as you drive. Enhance the comfort of every drive with a series of scents carefully crafted in France, the fragrance capital of the world. The OlfaPure will diffuse just the right scent, whether you want to relax during a stressful commute, feel more alert on a long drive, ease the symptoms of motion sickness, or freshen the air. And it all happens with the touch of a button.
The Philips OlfaPure 7100 uses a dry-air diffusion method, a more advanced way to release fragrance. Dry-air diffusion works by applying pressurized airflow over a material infused with a fragrance, or active ingredient. This minimizes the release of particles into the air, resulting in extremely low levels of VOCs (volatile organic compounds) and other undesirable particles. Which means healthier air to breathe, especially for those people with respiratory issues.
Some aroma diffusers constantly drip feed scent into the air. But when your nose is always exposed to a smell, your brain quickly learns to ignore it. This so-called “nose blindness” means you no longer enjoy the scent. To avoid this phenomenon, Philips OlfaPure uses a unique release mechanism that cleverly adjusts the intensity of the scent. Not only do you avoid nose blindness, the balanced delivery means the aroma is never overwhelming. Plus, depending on your preferences, you can adjust how much scent is released. So you get to enjoy just the right level of fragrance on every drive.
리뷰
활성 기류 없이 QB/T2761-2006 표준 HESA 소재에 따라 독립 실험실에서 24시간 후의 가스 제거율에 대해 테스트. 용량은 동일한 중량의 활성 탄소 소재와 비교. 내부 테스트 실험실에서 벤치마크 테스트 수행.