이제 칫솔도 블루투스다!

 

필립스 소닉케어 다이아몬드 클린을 만나보세요

스마트폰과 연동된 가장 진보된 전동칫솔로 개인별 맞춤 구강관리를 경험하세요

필립스 소닉케어 대표 음파전동칫솔

탁월한 구강 관리를 위한
3가지 기본 요소를 제공하는
필립스 소닉케어 제품
plaque-removal
플라그 제거 효과
gum-health-icon
잇몸 건강
whitening-icon
치아 미백
Philips Sonicare, 필립스 소닉케어 음파 전동칫솔, 다이아몬드클린

더 하얗고,
보다 건강한 치아

다이아몬드클린
색상 선택
purple-brush
white-brush
white-brush
white-brush
white-brush
권장 소매가:

￦308,000

5-cleaning-modes
5가지 양치 모드
quadpacer-smarttimer
꼼꼼한 양치를 도와주는 간격 타이머
charging-case
충전기 케이스
charging-glass
충전용 글라스
travel-case
여행용 케이스
Philips Sonicare, 필립스 소닉케어 음파 전동칫솔, 플렉스케어 플래티넘

부드럽고 말끔한 세정

플렉스케어 플래티넘 
사용자 리뷰 (1)

이 제품은 더 이상 판매되지 않습니다.

권장 소매가: ￦279,000
3-cleaning-modes
3가지 양치 모드
quadpacer-smarttimer
꼼꼼한 양치를 도와주는 간격 타이머
travel-case
여행용 케이스
3-intensity-settings
3단계 강도 설정
pressure-sensor
압력 센서
Philips Sonicare, 필립스 소닉케어 음파 전동칫솔, 헬시화이트 플러스

단 1주일 만에 치아착색을 최대 100% 제거

헬시화이트 플러스 
사용자 리뷰 (8)

이 제품은 더 이상 판매되지 않습니다.

1-cleaning-mode
2가지 양치 모드
quadpacer-smartimer
꼼꼼한 양치를 도와주는 간격 타이머
3-intensity-settings
3단계 강도 설정
Philips Sonicare, 필립스 소닉케어 음파 전동칫솔, 모든 필립스 소닉케어 음파 칫솔 보기

모든 필립스 소닉케어 음파 전동칫솔 보기

Philips Sonicare, 필립스 소닉케어 음파 전동칫솔, 나에게 딱 맞는 음파 칫솔 찾기

나에게 딱 맞는 음파 전동칫솔 찾기

차별화된 필립스 소닉케어 음파 전동칫솔 경험하기


음파 칫솔모의 움직임으로 생성되는 부드러운 미세 거품이 놀라울 정도로 상쾌하고 깨끗한 기분을 선사합니다.
보다 나은 선택인 이유
Philips Sonicare, 필립스 소닉케어 음파 전동칫솔, 최고의 음파칫솔 브랜드
  전 세계
  치과 전
  문의추천

구강 건강 관리 관련 제품

Philips Sonicare, 필립스 소닉케어 음파 전동칫솔, 치간 세정기 에어플로스 보기
잇몸 건강 유지를 위한 솔루션
치간 세정기 에어플로스 보기
Philips Sonicare, 필립스 소닉케어 음파 전동칫솔, 칫솔모 보기
필립스 소닉케어의 효과를 100%로 유지
칫솔모 보기

구강 건강이 일상 생활에 중요한 이유 알아보기