질문 핑크
필립스 제품 등록제품 검색 관련 더 많은 정보는 ​여기를 눌러 확인해보세요.

코로나 19 (COVID-19) 

극복을 위한 필립스의 노력

코로나19관련 글로벌 필립스 뉴스

    뉴스

    필립스 헬스케어 솔루션

    비판적으로 심각한 비삽화 환자를 가진 간호사

    Ventilators and Respiratory Solutions
    환자 모니터링 도움 와 싸우는 covid

    Patient Monitors
    코비드를 돕는 초음파

    Imaging/Ultrasound
    다가오는 웨비나 일정

    Philips Korea는 유수의 교수님들을 모시고, ‘Philips Korea Customer Webinar’ 프로그램을 통해 전문적인 교육 및 최신정보를 공유하고자 합니다. 이에 많은 관심을 부탁드리며, Philips Korea와 함께하는 유익한 시간이 되시길 바랍니다.

    First Step for Strain Echo

     

    10월 15일(목) 18:00-19:00

    요청 세부 정보

    연락처 세부 정보

    소속 세부 정보

    필립스코리아 대표이사 : 김동희 주소 : 서울시 중구 소월로2길 30(남대문로 5가) 사업자등록번호 : 106-81-02284

    통신판매업 신고 : 제 2016-서울중구-1138 [사업자정보확인] 의료기기판매업 신고 : 제 2998호

    필립스 고객센터 소비자 가전 : 080-600-6600 수면 및 의료기기 : 080-372-7777

