홈페이지
필립스 - 홈페이지로 이동하려면 여기를 클릭하세요

검색어

AED

생명을 구하는힘
하트스타트

메인으로

필립스 테크놀러지

스마트 분석은 안전한 제세동을 위한 자동 분석 솔루션입니다.

스마트 분석은 현재 모든 필립스 하트스타트 자동심장충격기에 적용되고 있는 기술로서, 인체의 심장리듬을 자동으로 신속히 측정하여 제세동이 필요한지 여부를 결정합니다.
이 때 다음의 세가지 요인이 중요합니다.
  • 부착 패드의 질
  • 아티팩트(잡음) 존재 여부
  • 부정맥 존재 여부
정상 심장박동(NSR)
정상 심장박동(NSR)
부정맥이 있는지 확인하기 위해 스마트 분석은 4가지 요소를 분석합니다.
  • 주파수
  • 전도도
  • 안정성
  • 진폭
심실세동시 심장박동(VF)
심실세동시 심장박동(VF)

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

필립스코리아 대표이사 : 김동희 주소 : 서울시 중구 소월로2길 30(남대문로 5가) 사업자등록번호 : 106-81-02284

통신판매업 신고 : 제 2016-서울중구-1138 [사업자정보확인] 의료기기판매업 신고 : 제 2998호

필립스 고객센터 소비자 가전 : 080-600-6600 수면 및 의료기기 : 080-372-7777

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand