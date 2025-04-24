검색어

Take control of your Philips Evnia monitor like never before with Philips Evnia Precision Center — your all-in-one dashboard for customization, control, and cutting-edge performance. Easily fine-tune settings, switch modes, and personalize your monitor.

Philips Evnia Precision Center is engineered for gamers who demand the best - delivering ultra-accurate visuals, seamless responsiveness, and adaptive intelligence that adapts to your evolving needs.

Master your monitor with advanced features built for clarity, performance, and simplicity.

 

SmartImage

game modes

 
Easily optimize your display settings with modes tailored for Racing, RTS, FPS, and more.

 

Dual Resolution

 
 
Effortlessly toggle between 4K and FHD. Greater flexibility, zero compromises.

 

Color that

delivers

 
With DisplayHDR™ TrueBlack 400 and sRGB mode, what you see is what you get.

 

Smart Desktop

 
 
Customizing your workspace to create the ideal layout that suits your workflow.

 

Created for every user. Built for every challenge.

 
Whether you're storming through ranked
matches, rendering cinematic content, or managing multiple workflows, the Philips
Evnia Precision Center is designed to support it all effortlessly.

For Gamers: Tactical precision. Real-time response. Total immersion.
 
For Creators: Impeccable color and clarity for every frame and edit.
 
For Professionals: Multitask with smart layout tools and flexible inputs.

How-To Hub

 
Discover how to set-up, navigate and configure the Philips Evnia Precision Center.

Because a display should be more than a screen — it should work with you.
 
Philips Evnia Precision Center goes beyond settings. It refines how you engage with your monitor.

 Full Personalization: Tailor your display to suit your exact gaming preferences, from visual settings to performance enhancements.

 ✓ Easy to Use: Navigate with ease and customize settings without any hassle, so you can focus on your game.
 
Seamless Integration: Sync with Philips Evnia monitors for a completely unified gaming setup.
 
 ✓ Boost Your Performance: Optimize your monitor for a smoother, more responsive gaming experience with adjustable settings that cater to every need.

