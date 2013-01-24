홈페이지
자동차 조명

모든 차량을 돋보이게 하는 조명

운전자의 시야를 밝혀주는 최고의 선택, 필립스 자동차 조명

  • 주요 자동차 업체들이 선택하는 최고의 제품
  • OE(Original Equipment)로 고품질 표준에 부합
  • 자동차 분야에서 100년간 축적된 경험 바탕
  • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
  • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
  • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
Icon

Choose your product

할로겐

img:halogen

제논

xenon

LED 헤드라이트 및 미등

led

*LED 레트로핏 전구의 사용이 해당 지역의 법적 요구 사항을 준수하는지 확인하는 것은 사용자의 책임입니다.

알아보기

필립스 LED

새로운 LED 제품군 찾아보기

자세한 정보

필립스 GoPure

차량용 공기 청정기 신선하고 건강한 차량 내부 공기
자세히 보기

판매점 찾기
가까운 판매점을 찾아보세요

