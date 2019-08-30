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  • 코털 및 귀털을 빠르게 손질 코털 및 귀털을 빠르게 손질 코털 및 귀털을 빠르게 손질

    Nose trimmer series 1000 코털 및 귀털 트리머

    NT1620/15

    코털 및 귀털을 빠르게 손질

    필립스 코털 트리머 시리즈 1000은 코털과 귀털을 안전하게 제거해 줍니다. 회전식 트리머로 빠르고 쉬운 손질이 가능하며 미끄럼 방지 처리된 손잡이로 움직이기가 편합니다.

    모든 혜택 보기

    Nose trimmer series 1000 코털 및 귀털 트리머

    유사 제품

    모두 보기 세부 및 코털 트리머

    코털 및 귀털을 빠르게 손질

    원치 않는 체모를 안전하게 제거

    • 빠르고 편안한 트리밍
    • 세척 가능
    • 편리한 사용
    코털 및 귀털 트리밍

    코털 및 귀털 트리밍

    원치 않는 체모를 제거하는 빠르고 간편한 솔루션입니다. 회전식 블레이드가 금속 가드로 보호되어 있어 자극이나 상처 없이 강력하면서도 안전한 손질이 가능합니다.

    Fully washable and easy to clean

    Fully washable and easy to clean

    The trimmer is waterproof and easy to clean under tap water after each use.

    Gently rotate the handle to turn on the device

    Gently rotate the handle to turn on the device

    Gently rotate the handle of the device towards the left to turn it on.

    AA battery not included with the device

    AA battery not included with the device

    To change the battery, rotate the handle and open the device to reach the battery compartment.

    견고하게 설계됨

    견고하게 설계됨

    All of our grooming products are built to last and engineered to give a reliable performance, time after time. This trimmer comes with a 2-year worldwide warranty.

    기술 사양

    • 소비전력

      배터리 유형
      AA

    • 디자인

      핸들
      미끄럼 방지 처리된 손잡이
      색상
      블랙

    • 서비스

      전 세계 2년 무상 보증

    • 편리한 사용

      습식 및 건식 사용
      샤워 시 사용 가능
      세척
      세척 가능
      기름칠할 필요 없음

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