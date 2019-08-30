NT1620/15
코털 및 귀털을 빠르게 손질
필립스 코털 트리머 시리즈 1000은 코털과 귀털을 안전하게 제거해 줍니다. 회전식 트리머로 빠르고 쉬운 손질이 가능하며 미끄럼 방지 처리된 손잡이로 움직이기가 편합니다.모든 혜택 보기
의료 기기에 대한 VAT 감면 대상일 경우 해당 제품에 대해 경감을 요청할 수 있습니다. VAT 금액은 위에 표시되는 금액에서 공제됩니다. 장바구니에서 전체 세부 정보를 확인하십시오.
원치 않는 체모를 제거하는 빠르고 간편한 솔루션입니다. 회전식 블레이드가 금속 가드로 보호되어 있어 자극이나 상처 없이 강력하면서도 안전한 손질이 가능합니다.
The trimmer is waterproof and easy to clean under tap water after each use.
Gently rotate the handle of the device towards the left to turn it on.
To change the battery, rotate the handle and open the device to reach the battery compartment.
All of our grooming products are built to last and engineered to give a reliable performance, time after time. This trimmer comes with a 2-year worldwide warranty.
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