NT1650/16
잡아당김 없는 최상의 편안함
필립스 코털 트리머 시리즈 1000은 원치 않는 코털과 귀털을 부드럽게 제거합니다. 새로운 프리시젼 트림 기술과 프로텍티브 가드 시스템은 잡아당기거나 당김감이 전혀 없이 편안하고 효율적인 트리밍을 보장합니다.모든 혜택 보기
의료 기기에 대한 VAT 감면 대상일 경우 해당 제품에 대해 경감을 요청할 수 있습니다. VAT 금액은 위에 표시되는 금액에서 공제됩니다. 장바구니에서 전체 세부 정보를 확인하십시오.
Easily reach and remove unwanted nose and ear hair comfortably. Ensure your nostrils are clean before use and carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax.
A nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer engineered for safety and comfort, the Protective Guard System covers the blades to ensure they don't make direct skin contact. It's also made to minimise missed hairs, pulling or tugging.
Our innovative, dual-sided precision trimmer cuts quickly and effortlessly from any angle and in any direction.
텍스처 손잡이가 남성용 코털 트리머를 사용할 때 그립감과 제어력을 향상하며, 켜기/끄기 스위치는 작동하기 쉬운 곳에 위치해있습니다.
The best nose and ear hair trimmer is one that works with your routine. Simply rinse your trimmer after using it to keep it in optimum condition.
상자에 동봉된 AA 배터리로 귀털 및 코털 트리머를 바로 사용해 보세요.
모든 그루밍 제품은 오래 동안 사용 가능합니다. 2년 보증이 제공되며 윤활이 필요하지 않습니다.
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