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  • 잡아당김 없는 최상의 편안함 잡아당김 없는 최상의 편안함 잡아당김 없는 최상의 편안함

    Nose trimmer series 1000 코털 및 귀털 트리머

    NT1650/16

    잡아당김 없는 최상의 편안함

    필립스 코털 트리머 시리즈 1000은 원치 않는 코털과 귀털을 부드럽게 제거합니다. 새로운 프리시젼 트림 기술과 프로텍티브 가드 시스템은 잡아당기거나 당김감이 전혀 없이 편안하고 효율적인 트리밍을 보장합니다.

    모든 혜택 보기

    Nose trimmer series 1000 코털 및 귀털 트리머

    유사 제품

    모두 보기 세부 및 코털 트리머

    잡아당김 없는 최상의 편안함

    최상의 편안함으로 코털 및 귀털 트리밍

    • 잡아당김 없는 완벽한 편안함
    • 보호형 가드 시스템
    • 세척 가능, AA 배터리
    코털 및 귀털 트리밍

    코털 및 귀털 트리밍

    Easily reach and remove unwanted nose and ear hair comfortably. Ensure your nostrils are clean before use and carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax.

    Easy, efficient trimming without nicks and cuts

    Easy, efficient trimming without nicks and cuts

    A nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer engineered for safety and comfort, the Protective Guard System covers the blades to ensure they don't make direct skin contact. It's also made to minimise missed hairs, pulling or tugging.

    Effortless trimming from any angle

    Effortless trimming from any angle

    Our innovative, dual-sided precision trimmer cuts quickly and effortlessly from any angle and in any direction.

    젖은 상태에서도 최적의 그립감을 제공하는 텍스처 손잡이

    젖은 상태에서도 최적의 그립감을 제공하는 텍스처 손잡이

    텍스처 손잡이가 남성용 코털 트리머를 사용할 때 그립감과 제어력을 향상하며, 켜기/끄기 스위치는 작동하기 쉬운 곳에 위치해있습니다.

    간편하게 물세척 가능한 제품

    간편하게 물세척 가능한 제품

    The best nose and ear hair trimmer is one that works with your routine. Simply rinse your trimmer after using it to keep it in optimum condition.

    사용 가능

    사용 가능

    상자에 동봉된 AA 배터리로 귀털 및 코털 트리머를 바로 사용해 보세요.

    구매 보호 보증

    구매 보호 보증

    모든 그루밍 제품은 오래 동안 사용 가능합니다. 2년 보증이 제공되며 윤활이 필요하지 않습니다.

    기술 사양

    • 소비전력

      배터리 유형
      AA

    • 디자인

      색상
      블랙

    • 서비스

      2년 무상 보증

    • 커팅 시스템

      고성능 칼날
      부드러운 트리밍
      커팅 부품
      스테인리스 스틸 면도날

    • 편리한 사용

      세척
      세척 가능
      습식 및 건식 사용
      샤워 시 사용 가능
      기름칠할 필요 없음

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