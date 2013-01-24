홈페이지
커브드 모니터

사용자를 감싸는 필립스 커브드 모니터


필립스 커브드 모니터는 새로운 차원의 시청 환경을 제공합니다. 24”, 27”, 32”, 34”, 43” 및 49” 포맷으로 제공되는 필립스 커브드 모니터는 눈의 자연스러운 곡선을 모방한 형태로 설계되어 왜곡을 최소화하고 주의 산만을 줄이는 한편 사용자를 섬세하게 끌어들이는 몰입감 넘치는 효과를 만들어 냅니다. 더 편안한 환경에서 생산성을 향상하는 데 도움이 되는 다양한 혁신적인 기능을 갖춘 이 모니터를 통해 더욱 편리하고 즐겁게 업무를 수행하고 여가를 즐길 수 있습니다.

넓은 시야각


프레임 없이 넓은 439P9H 및 499P9H 디스플레이는 현실에 나타난 멀티 태스킹 애호가들의 꿈과 같은 울트라 와이드 포맷을 제공합니다. 금융 기관, 거래소, 그리고 다른 B2B 부문과 같은 환경에서 여러 개의 화면을 사용할 필요가 없을 정도로 1500R 또는 1800R의 높은 곡률로 시야각을 넓히고 눈이 편안한 주변 시야를 선사합니다. 두 모니터 모두 생산성을 극대화하도록 설계되어 USB-C 도킹 기능을 갖추고 있습니다.

올인원 USB-C 도킹


345B1C, 346P1, 439P9H 및 499P9H를 비롯한 다양한 곡선 모니터에서 사용할 수 있는 내장형 전원 공급 USB 3.1 Type-C 도킹을 통해 사무실에서나 가정에서나 고속 데이터 전송과 유연한 연결 기능을 활용할 수 있습니다. 간편한 양방향 케이블 하나로 고속 데이터 전송을 만끽하고 노트북을 충전하고 주변 장치를 모니터에 연결하여 파일을 전송하고 비디오를 감상하는 등 모든 작업을 간편하게 할 수 있습니다. 

수많은 기능


시대를 앞서 나간 무수히 많은 기능은 필립스 커브드 모니터를 사랑해야 하는 또다른 이유입니다. B2B뿐만 아니라 B2C E1 및 E9 제품군을 통해 HDR 해상도의 아름다움, Adaptive Sync 기술의 부드러운 게임 플레이, Windows Hello™ 팝업 웹캠의 보안, VGA, HDMI 및 DisplayPort의 연결 및 PowerSensor, LightSensor, Zero Power 스위치를 통해 누릴 수 있는 에너지 절약과 같은 기능이 제공됩니다. LowBlue 및 깜빡임 제거 기술로 눈을 보호하고, 인체공학적 SmartErgoBase로 허리와 목의 피로를 피하고, 납과 수은이 함유되지 않은 하우징100% 재활용 가능한 포장재로 환경을 보호하십시오.
