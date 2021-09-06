필립스 헤어스타일러 또는 헤어 스트레이트너를 젖은 모발에 사용해도 되는지 확인하고 싶다면 여기에서 답변을 찾아보십시오.
축축하거나 젖은 모발을 스타일링
필립스 헤어스타일러는 모발을 건조시키고 사용하는 것이 좋습니다. 젖은 모발은 고온에서 스타일링 시 더 쉽게 손상을 입을 수 있기 때문입니다. 젖은 모발을 펼 경우 원하는 결과를 얻지 못하게 되고 모발 손상만을 초래합니다. 또한, 젖은 모발에 전기 제품을 사용할 경우 감전의 위험이 있습니다. 필립스 헤어스타일러 사용의 추가 지침 및 경고를 확인하려면 사용 설명서를 참조하거나 당사에 문의하십시오.
