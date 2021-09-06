홈페이지
젖은 모발에 필립스 헤어스타일러를 사용해도 됩니까?

필립스 헤어스타일러 또는 헤어 스트레이트너를 젖은 모발에 사용해도 되는지 확인하고 싶다면 여기에서 답변을 찾아보십시오.

축축하거나 젖은 모발을 스타일링

필립스 헤어스타일러는 모발을 건조시키고 사용하는 것이 좋습니다. 젖은 모발은 고온에서 스타일링 시 더 쉽게 손상을 입을 수 있기 때문입니다. 젖은 모발을 펼 경우 원하는 결과를 얻지 못하게 되고 모발 손상만을 초래합니다.
또한, 젖은 모발에 전기 제품을 사용할 경우 감전의 위험이 있습니다.
필립스 헤어스타일러 사용의 추가 지침 및 경고를 확인하려면 사용 설명서를 참조하거나 당사에 문의하십시오.

