할로겐

운전자의 시야를 밝혀주는 최고의 선택, 필립스 자동차 조명

  • 주요 자동차 업체들이 선택하는 최고의 제품
  • OE(Original Equipment)로 고품질 표준에 부합
  • 자동차 분야에서 100년간 축적된 경험 바탕
원래 장비 품질

  • 편안한 기분, 안전한 운전

     

    필립스 조명 솔루션은 정밀한 조사각으로 최대의 광선을 출력하여 당신과 다른 도로 주행자의 안전을 지켜줍니다.

  • 스타일이 살아있는 드라이브

     

    필립스 조명 솔루션은 고밀도 백색광 또는 푸른색의 빛을 통해 여러 자동차들 속에서 나만의 자동차를 더욱 돋보이게 해 줍니다.

  • 타인까지 고려한 드라이브

     

    낮은 전력으로 더 많은 광량을 제공하는 필립스의 혁신 기술이 비용과 교체 빈도를 모두 줄여줍니다.

    DiamondVision 다이아몬드 비전

    5000K 강력한 백색광

    호환성:

    H1, H3, H4, H7, H8, H11, HB3, HB4

    빔 성능
    diamond vision 빔 성능
    광색
    2800 K
    3700 K
    4600 K 
    diamond vision 광색
    수명***
    0 h
      400 h
    <800 h
    Diamondvision 수명
    CrystalVision 크리스탈 비전

    4300K 밝은 백색광
    호환성:

    H1, H3, H4, H7, H8, H11, HB3, HB4

    빔 성능
    crystal vision 빔 성능
    광색
    2800 K
    3700 K
    4600 K 
    CrystalVision 광색
    수명***
    0 h
      400 h
    <800 h
    Crystalvision 수명
    WhiteVision Ultra 화이트 비전 울트라

    4200K 세련된 백색광
    호환성:

    H1, H3, H4, H7, H8, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2

    빔 성능
    whitevision ultra 빔 성능
    광색
    2800 K
    3700 K
    4600 K 
    whitevision ultra 광색
    수명***
    0 h
      400 h
    <800 h
    Whitevision ultra 수명
    RacingVision 레이싱 비전

    150% 더 멀리, 더 많은 광량*
    호환성:

    H4, H7

    빔 성능
    racing vision 빔 성능
    광색
    2800 K
    3700 K
    4600 K 
    RacingVision 광색
    수명***
    0 h
      400 h
    <800 h
    RacingVision 수명
    X-tremeVision G-force 익스트림 비전 G 포스

    130% 더 멀리, 더 많은 광량**
    호환성:

    H1, H3, H4, H7, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2

    빔 성능
    x-tremevision g-force 빔 성능
    광색
    2800 K
    3700 K
    4600 K 
    x-tremevision g-force 광색
    수명***
    0 h
      400 h
    <800 h
    x-tremevision g-force 수명
    LongLife EcoVision 장수명 에코 비전

    최대 3000 시간, 더 긴 수명 ****
    호환성:

    H1, H3, H4, H7, H11

    빔 성능
    longlife ecovision 빔 성능
    광색
    2800 K
    3700 K
    4600 K 
    Longlife ecovision 광색
    수명***
    0 h
    750 h
    3000 h
    Longlife ecovision 수명
    *ECE 최소 법적 표준과 비교

    **까지

    ***수명은 유형마다 다르며 H7에만 표시됩니다.

    ****수명은 유형마다 다르며 H4에만 표시됩니다.

