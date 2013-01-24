자동심장충격기(AED)의 의무 구비 장소로 지정된 공공보건 의료기관 외에 대학병원, 종합병원, 병의원 등에도 자동심장충격기가 구비되어야 합니다. 환자들이 모여 있는 병원에서는 급성심정지와 같은 응급상황이 언제 어디서든 일어날 수 있습니다.
의사와 간호사가 상주하고 있기 때문에 안전하다고 생각할 수 있지만 규모가 큰 종합병원의 경우 로비, 복도, 식당 등 여러 다른 장소에서도 급성심정지가 일어날 수 있으므로 일반인들도 사용 가능한 자동심장충격기를 곳곳에 구비해두어야 합니다.
또한 중소 병의원에서도 진료 중에 환자가 갑작스런 급성심정지를 일으키는 경우를 대비하여 자동심장충격기를 구비하는 것이 권장됩니다.
