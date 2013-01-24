2009년 6월 9일 개정된 「응급치료에관한법률」에 따라, 아래와 같은 시설에는 반드시 자동심장충격기(AED) 등 심폐소생술을 시행할 수 있는 응급장비를 갖추어야 합니다. 또한, 전문의료인 및 응급구조사 외에도 자동심장충격기가 설치된 다중이용시설 등에서 안전 업무를 수행하는 직원들에게 구조 및 응급처치에 관한 교육을 받도록 규정함으로써 응급환자의 생명을 구할 수 있도록 하고 있습니다.
공공보건의료기관
「공공보건의료에관한법률」 제2조에 따라 공공보건의료기관에 자동심장충격기를 설치하여야 합니다.
구급차
「소방기본법」 제35조에 따라 구급대에서 운용 중인 구급차는 자동 심장충격기를 설치하여 급성심정지환자 발생에 대비하여야 합니다.
공항 및 여객 항공기
「항공법」 제2조 제1호에 따른 항공기 중 항공 운송사업에 사용되는 여객 항공기 및 같은 법 제2조 제7호에 따른 공항에 자동심장충격기를 구비하여야 합니다.
철도 객차
「철도산업발전기본법」 제3조에 제4호에 따른 철도차량 중 객차에 반드시 승객의 안전을 위해 자동심장충격기를 구비하여야 합니다.
20톤 이상 선박
「선박법」 제1조의 2에 따른 선박 중 총 톤수 20톤 이상 선박에는 자동심장충격기를 구비하여야 합니다.
