사람이 많이 몰리는 지하철역 및 버스터미널, 스포츠 센터, 호텔, 컨벤션센터, 백화점 등 여러 공공 장소에는 자동심장충격기를 설치해 응급 상황에 대비해야 합니다.
지하철역 및 버스 터미널
현재 의무구비장소로 지정한 객차, 철도 및 여객 운수 터미널 외에 지하철역과 버스터미널 등에도 대중교통을 이용하는 시민들의 안전을 위해 자동심장충격기를 널리 보급해야 합니다.
스포츠 시설 급성심정지는 격렬한 운동 직후에 발생할 가능성이 매우 큽니다. 따라서 주요 스포츠 구단 및 많은 스포츠 센터, 골프장, 수영장, 스키장 등에서 자동심장충격기를 필요로 합니다.
호텔 및 컨벤션 센터
호텔 로비, 식당가, 연회장, 휘트니스 센터, 바 등 호텔 곳곳에 자동심장충격기를 설치할 것을 권고하고 있으며, 주변에 다중이용시설이 모여있는 컨벤션 센터에도 설치가 권장됩니다.
백화점 및 상점
일본의 경우 사람들이 많이 몰리는 백화점에 자동심장충격기 보급이 일반화 되어 층마다 자동심장충격기가 구비되어 있습니다. 우리나라의 경우 주요 백화점을 중심으로 점차적으로 자동심장충격기를 설치하고 있는 단계입니다. 선진국에서는 자발적으로 고객의 안전을 위해 작은 소매 가게에서도 심장충격기 구비가 확산되고 있습니다.
